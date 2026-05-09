IPL 2026 Points table: Check where KKR, DC, RCB, CSK, MI, RR, PBKS, GT, LSG, SRH stands after KKR win vs DC

Following a comprehensive eight-wicket win at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday, May 8, 2026, the Kolkata Knight Riders have improved their position in the league standings. Driven by an unbeaten century from Finn Allen, KKR moved up to seventh place, effectively swapping positions with the Delhi Capitals.

Kolkata now holds nine points from ten matches, placing them three points behind the fourth-placed Rajasthan Royals. Conversely, the Delhi Capitals remain on eight points after eleven games, leaving their playoff prospects in a precarious state. As one of the few teams to have already completed eleven fixtures, DC risks falling further if teams like Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants secure wins in their upcoming matches.

IPL 2026 Points Table Standings

The current rankings following the DC vs KKR fixture are as follows:

POS TEAM PL W L NR NRR PTS

1 Sunrisers Hyderabad 11 7 4 0 0.737 14

2 Punjab Kings 10 6 3 1 0.571 13

3 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 10 6 4 0 1.234 12

4 Rajasthan Royals 10 6 4 0 0.510 12

5 Gujarat Titans 10 6 4 0 -0.147 12

6 Chennai Super Kings 10 5 5 0 0.151 10

7 Kolkata Knight Riders 10 4 5 1 -0.169 9

8 Delhi Capitals 11 4 7 0 -1.154 8

9 Mumbai Indians 10 3 7 0 -0.649 6

10 Lucknow Super Giants 10 3 7 0 -0.934 4

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Orange Cap Race: Most Runs

The top five contenders for the Orange Cap remained stable after the recent matches. Sunrisers Hyderabad teammates occupy the top two spots, with Heinrich Klaasen leading the tally.

POS PLAYER INNS RUNS SR

1 Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) 11 494 157.32

2 Abhishek Sharma (SRH) 11 475 210.17

3 KL Rahul (DC) 11 468 180.00

4 Ishan Kishan (MI) 11 409 186.75

5 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR) 10 404 237.64

Purple Cap Race: Most Wickets

There were no shifts in the top five positions of the Purple Cap leaderboard following the conclusion of the Delhi vs Kolkata match.

POS PLAYER INNS WICKETS ECON

1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB) 9 17 7.54

2 Anshul Kamboj (CSK) 10 17 8.91

3 Prince Yadav (LSG) 10 16 8.08

4 Kagiso Rabada (GT) 10 16 9.23

5 Eshan Malinga (SRH) 11 16 9.44

Match Recap: DC vs KKR

The Delhi Capitals' batting lineup struggled at home for the fifth consecutive time, allowing KKR to secure a clinical victory. While mathematical possibilities for qualification remain slim, a significant slump in batting performance has severely impacted Delhi's season.

Kolkata found the chase straightforward as Finn Allen dismantled the Delhi bowling attack. Allen reached a century in just 47 balls, an innings highlighted by 10 sixes, ensuring a rapid conclusion to the game at the Kotla.

Axar Patel post match

Reflecting on the match, Patel noted that the team’s total was significantly under par and highlighted a recurring pattern of losing wickets in rapid succession.

"I think the runs were definitely below par and at the same time the spinners made quite a few mistakes. Looking at the way the pitch behaved, I feel the spinners did make errors. But at the same time, if you notice, we lost five wickets in two-three overs, and I think that’s where the momentum slipped away from us," he stated.