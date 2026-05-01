IPL 2026 Points table update after GT vs RCB: Check orange cap and purple cap standings

The latest update to the IPL 2026 points table reveals that Gujarat Titans secured a vital victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru, earning two points that could prove decisive in the postseason race. This marks the second win in a row for GT, bringing them to 10 points and creating a significant gap between their fifth place position and the trailing teams. Conversely, RCB failed to reclaim the top spot on the leaderboard. Should the Punjab Kings win their upcoming fixture against GT, they could move three points ahead of RCB at the summit with an equal number of matches played.

IPL 2026 Points Table (Updated May 1, 2026)

POS TEAM PL W L NR NRR PTS

1 Punjab Kings 8 6 0 1 1.043 13

2 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 9 6 3 0 1.420 12

3 Sunrisers Hyderabad 9 6 3 0 0.832 12

4 Rajasthan Royals 9 6 3 0 0.617 12

5 Gujarat Titans 9 5 4 0 -0.192 10

6 Chennai Super Kings 8 3 5 0 -0.121 6

7 Delhi Capitals 8 3 5 0 -1.060 6

8 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 8 2 5 1 -0.751 5

9 Mumbai Indians 8 2 5 0 -0.784 4

10 Lucknow Super Giants 8 2 6 0 -1.106 4

ALSO READ - RCB star Bhuvneshwar Kumar scripts double history, becomes first bowler to...

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Orange Cap Standings: Top Run Scorers

Virat Kohli moved to third in the rankings after a rapid 28 off 13 deliveries. Shubman Gill broke into the top five following his 43 run contribution from 18 balls.

POS PLAYER INNS RUNS SR

1 Abhishek Sharma (SRH) 9 425 209.36

2 Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) 9 414 157.41

3 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 9 400 238.10

4 Virat Kohli (RCB) 9 379 165.50

5 Shubman Gill (GT) 8 373 155.41

Purple Cap Standings: Top Wicket Takers

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has reclaimed the Purple Cap. Meanwhile, Eshan Malinga’s 1/29 for Mumbai Indians against SRH proved pivotal, keeping him high in the rankings.

POS PLAYER INNS WICKETS ECON

1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB) 9 17 7.54

2 Eshan Malinga (SRH) 9 15 9.44

3 Jofra Archer (RR) 9 14 8.27

4 Anshul Kamboj (CSK) 7 14 8.56

5 Kagiso Rabada (GT) 9 14 9.65

ALSO READ - Shocking scandal engulfs Sri Lanka cricket as 2 cricketers arrested for filming teammates in bathroom

GT vs RCB Match Summary

The Gujarat Titans secured their win through collective brilliance rather than a single event. The chase was defined by Shubman Gill’s 18 ball 43, Jos Buttler’s aggressive four sixes during the Powerplay, and Rahul Tewatia’s composed finishing. A defining image of the match featured Jason Holder standing with arms aloft, acknowledging the crowd.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru were bowled out for 155, their first time losing all wickets this season. They struggled to recover from the pressure applied by Rashid Khan and Jason Holder during the middle overs. Gujarat reached the target in 15.5 overs to win by four wickets.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar creates history

The former Sunrisers Hyderabad specialist became the first bowler in the history of the IPL to secure 200 wickets within India. He also scripted history becoming the first Indian pacer to claim 350 wickets across T20 cricket