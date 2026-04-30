IPL 2026 points table update after MI vs SRH: Check Orange cap and Purple cap standings; This Indian and SL star tops list

Sunrisers Hyderabad dominated Mumbai Indians with a six-wicket triumph during match 41 of the 2026 Indian Premier League at Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday. While Ryan Rickelton delivered a masterful 123 runs off 55 deliveries in the opening half, Travis Head countered with 76 off 30, and Heinrich Klaasen added a 30-ball 65 to ensure a rapid successful chase.

IPL 2026 Points Table (Updated April 30, 2026)

POS TEAM PL W L NR NRR PTS

1 Punjab Kings 8 6 0 1 1.043 13

2 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 8 6 2 0 1.919 12

3 Sunrisers Hyderabad 9 6 3 0 0.832 12

4 Rajasthan Royals 9 6 3 0 0.617 12

5 Gujarat Titans 8 4 4 0 -0.475 8

6 Chennai Super Kings 8 3 5 0 -0.121 6

7 Delhi Capitals 8 3 5 0 -1.060 6

8 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 8 2 5 1 -0.751 5

9 Mumbai Indians 8 2 5 0 -0.784 4

10 Lucknow Super Giants 8 2 6 0 -1.106 4

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Orange Cap Standings: Most Runs in IPL 2026

The pursuit of the Orange Cap is currently led by the Sunrisers Hyderabad duo. Abhishek Sharma provided a violent start with 45 runs from 24 balls, while Heinrich Klaasen’s unbeaten 65 secured the victory. They currently occupy the top two spots in the tournament.

POS PLAYER INNS RUNS SR

1 Abhishek Sharma (SRH) 9 425 209.36

2 Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) 9 414 157.41

3 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 9 400 238.10

4 KL Rahul (DC) 8 358 185.49

5 Virat Kohli (RCB) 8 351 162.50



Purple Cap Standings: Most Wickets in IPL 2026

Eshan Malinga secured the Purple Cap following his performance against Mumbai Indians. Though he took only one wicket, his figures of 1/29 across four overs were vital in the game's final stages.

POS PLAYER INNS WICKETS ECON

1 Eshan Malinga 9 15 9.44

2 Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB) 8 14 7.61

3 Jofra Archer (RR) 9 14 8.27

4 Anshul Kamboj (CSK) 7 14 8.56

5 Prince Yadav (LSG) 8 13 8.06

Match Summary: MI vs SRH

The relentless century by Ryan Rickelton was ultimately eclipsed by Heinrich Klaasen’s unbeaten 65 as Sunrisers Hyderabad overcame Mumbai Indians on Wednesday. Pursuing a massive target of 244, Travis Head (76 from 30) and Abhishek Sharma (45 from 24) built a 129-run opening partnership to lay the groundwork for SRH.

Klaasen then exhibited his full range of power-hitting to lead the team to victory in 18.4 overs, supported by Nitish Kumar Reddy (21) and Salil Arora (30* from 10). Earlier in the day, Rickelton's performance had pushed Mumbai Indians to a total of 243 for five. MI's innings was highlighted by a 93-run opening stand between Rickelton (123* from 55) and Will Jacks (46 from 22). Skipper Hardik Pandya chipped in with a brisk 31 off 15 balls before his exit.

For the Sunrisers' bowling unit, Praful Hinge took 2/54, while Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hasan, and Nitish Kumar Reddy claimed one wicket each.

