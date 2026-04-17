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NewsCricketIPL 2026 Points Table Update: Check Standings for Orange and Purple Cap Following MI vs PBKS; RCB no more on Top
IPL 2026 POINTS TABLE

IPL 2026 Points Table Update: Check Standings for Orange and Purple Cap Following MI vs PBKS; RCB no more on Top

The landscape of the Indian Premier League 2026 points table underwent a significant transformation following the seven-wicket victory of the Punjab Kings (PBKS) over the Mumbai Indians (MI). 

Written By Varul Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Apr 17, 2026, 01:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • While Mumbai broke a 13-year streak by winning their initial season opener, their form has plummeted since, resulting in four consecutive defeats.
  • . Conversely, the Mumbai Indians find themselves languishing at the bottom of the ladder, currently occupying the second-to-last spot with a mere two points collected from five fixtures.
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IPL 2026 Points Table Update: Check Standings for Orange and Purple Cap Following MI vs PBKS; RCB no more on TopCredits - Twitter

The landscape of the Indian Premier League 2026 points table underwent a significant transformation following the seven-wicket victory of the Punjab Kings (PBKS) over the Mumbai Indians (MI). This result propelled Punjab to the peak of the standings while deepening the crisis for Mumbai, the five-time titleholders.

With this latest triumph, the Punjab Kings have reclaimed the first-place position, establishing a thin one-point lead over their nearest competitors. Conversely, the Mumbai Indians find themselves languishing at the bottom of the ladder, currently occupying the second-to-last spot with a mere two points collected from five fixtures.

While Mumbai broke a 13-year streak by winning their initial season opener, their form has plummeted since, resulting in four consecutive defeats. The only franchise positioned lower is the Kolkata Knight Riders, who remain winless. In contrast, Punjab Kings represent the only side yet to suffer a loss this season, though their lead is limited due to a rained-out match against Kolkata where points were split.

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IPL 2026 Points Table: Post MI vs PBKS
POS TEAM PL W L NR NRR PTS
1 Punjab Kings 5 4 0 1 1.067 9
2 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 5 4 1 0 1.503 8
3 Rajasthan Royals 5 4 1 1 0.889 8
4 Sunrisers Hyderabad 5 2 3 0 0.576 4
5 Delhi Capitals 4 2 2 0 0.322 4
6 Gujarat Titans 4 2 2 0 -0.029 4
7 Lucknow Super Giants 5 2 3 0 -0.804 4
8 Chennai Super Kings 5 2 3 0 -0.846 4
9 Mumbai Indians 5 1 4 0 -1.076 2
10 Kolkata Knight Riders 5 0 4 1 -1.383 1

Orange Cap Standings: Leading Run-Scorers
The recent match saw Prabhsimran Singh enter the top five of the run-scoring charts after an impressive match-winning performance of 80 not out. Virat Kohli maintains his hold on the top position.
POS PLAYER INNS RUNS SR
1 Virat Kohli (RCB) 5 228 158.33
2 Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) 5 224 142.68
3 Rajat Patidar (RCB) 5 222 213.46
4 Ishan Kishan (SRH) 5 213 190.18
5 Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS) 5 211 172.95

Purple Cap Standings: Leading Wicket-Takers
The top of the bowling leaderboard remains static following the Mumbai vs Punjab encounter. Prasidh Krishna continues to lead the competition with 10 dismissals.
POS PLAYER INNS WICKETS ECON
1 Prasidh Krishna (GT) 4 10 9.50
2 Anshul Kamboj (CSK) 5 10 10.12
3 Prince Yadav (LSG) 5 9 9.11
4 Ravi Bishnoi (RR) 5 9 9.31
5 Jofra Archer (RR) 5 7 8.47

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About the Author
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Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, ... Read more

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