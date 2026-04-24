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NewsCricketIPL 2026 Points Table Update: CSK beat MI by 103 Runs, Mumbai register biggest defeat in IPL history; Check Orange & Purple Cap standings
IPL 2026 POINTS TABLE

IPL 2026 Points Table Update: CSK beat MI by 103 Runs, Mumbai register biggest defeat in IPL history; Check Orange & Purple Cap standings

As a result of the loss, Mumbai has dropped to 8th position, leaving only the Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders below them. Their Net Run Rate (NRR) suffered a massive blow, falling from a positive 0.067 to -0.736.

 

Written By Varul Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Apr 24, 2026, 08:27 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Sanju Samson dominated the game with his second ton of the campaign as CSK overwhelmed MI.
  • CSK's Akeal Hosein led the bowling attack with a standout four-wicket performance.
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IPL 2026 Points Table Update: CSK beat MI by 103 Runs, Mumbai register biggest defeat in IPL history; Check Orange & Purple Cap standingsCredits - Twitter

The Chennai Super Kings delivered a monumental performance on Thursday, crushing the Mumbai Indians by 103 runs. This victory marks MI's most significant defeat by runs in the history of the Indian Premier League. Following this win, the "Yellow Army" surged from 8th to 5th place in the standings, recording their own largest-ever win by runs. Conversely, this match saw Mumbai register their lowest total against CSK and their heaviest defeat at the Wankhede Stadium.

As a result of the loss, Mumbai has dropped to 8th position, leaving only the Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders below them. Their Net Run Rate (NRR) suffered a massive blow, falling from a positive 0.067 to -0.736.

IPL 2026 Points Table (Post MI vs CSK)
POS TEAM PL W L NR NRR PTS
1 Punjab Kings 6 5 0 1 1.420 11
2 Rajasthan Royals 7 5 2 0 0.790 10
3 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 6 4 2 0 1.171 8
4 Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 4 3 0 0.820 8
5 Chennai Super Kings 7 3 4 0 0.118 6
6 Delhi Capitals 5 3 2 0 0.310 6
7 Gujarat Titans 5 3 2 0 -0.821 6
8 Mumbai Indians 7 2 5 0 -0.736 4
9 Lucknow Super Giants 7 2 5 0 -1.277 4
10 Kolkata Knight Riders 7 1 5 1 -0.879 3

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Orange Cap Standings: Most Runs
Sanju Samson’s second century of the season has propelled him into the top three, moving past Shubman Gill and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen maintain their hold on the top two spots.
POS PLAYER INNS RUNS SR
1 Abhishek Sharma (SRH) 7 323 215.33
2 Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) 6 283 144.38
3 Sanju Samson (CSK) 7 293 178.65
4 Shubman Gill (GT) 5 265 151.42
5 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR) 7 254 220.86

Purple Cap Standings: Most Wickets
Anshul Kamboj has reclaimed the lead in the Purple Cap race. After briefly losing the top spot to Prince Yadav, his wicket against Mumbai moved him back to No. 1.
POS PLAYER INNS WICKETS ECON
1 Anshul Kamboj (CSK) 7 14 8.95
2 Prince Yadav (LSG) 7 13 8.38
3 Eshan Malinga (SRH) 7 12 9.43
4 Prasidh Krishna (GT) 6 12 9.91
5 Jofra Archer (RR) 7 11 7.96
Match Summary: MI vs CSK

Sanju Samson dominated the game with his second ton of the campaign as CSK overwhelmed MI. Aside from Samson, the CSK batting order was relatively quiet, with captain Ruturaj Gaikwad providing the next best score of 22. On the bowling side for Mumbai, Allah Ghazanfar and Ashwani Kumar each took two wickets.
Mumbai's high-profile chase collapsed early. The top order of Quinton de Kock, Danish Malewar, and Naman Dhir were dismissed with the scoreboard at only 11 for 3. Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma were the solitary Mumbai batters to reach double figures; every other teammate was held to a single-digit score. CSK's Akeal Hosein led the bowling attack with a standout four-wicket performance.
 

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About the Author
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Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, ... Read more

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