IPL 2026 Points table update : PBKS dethroned for first time in season as SRH claims top spot; Check purple cap & orange cap standings

The dynamic of IPL 2026 has shifted significantly following Sunrisers Hyderabad’s 33-run victory over the Punjab Kings on Wednesday. While SRH has climbed to the peak of the standings, PBKS is grappling with a sudden loss of momentum, having secured six wins in their first seven games before falling into a three-match losing streak.

Shreyas Iyer Calls for Mindset Reset

The loss in Hyderabad marks the ninth consecutive year since 2017 that Punjab has failed to defeat the Sunrisers at their home venue. Captain Shreyas Iyer expressed the need to move past the recent string of failures.

"Yes, absolutely. I feel we got a fairytale start in this tournament and everyone was in great space. And the mindset was top notch. I think it’s important that we stick to the same mindset. It’s easy to get diverted and talk negatively about things. But if we are going to continue with the same form, that’s not going to help us. But definitely we are going back and reflecting on things that we did not do well in particularly the last three matches. And see to it that we come back strong," said Iyer.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ - 'Dropped catches cost us...': Blame game erupts in PBKS camp after 33-run thrashing vs SRH, Shreyas Iyer says this

Missed Opportunities on the Field

Punjab’s decision to bowl first backfired as SRH posted a massive 235 for 4, aided by several dropped catches. Key players like Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen were given second chances by Cooper Connolly, Shashank Singh, and Lockie Ferguson.

Reflecting on the fielding performance, Iyer noted:

"I think it was too much because we dropped too many catches at the start and we could have easily delayed their score by 30-40 runs. Because the wicket kept getting slower and the cutters were holding up a bit. So we were not comprehensive enough on the field, neither in bowling nor in batting. So I think they played comprehensive cricket and they showed us how to win the match."

IPL 2026 Points Table (As of May 7, 2026)

POS TEAM PL W L NR PTS NRR

1 Sunrisers Hyderabad 11 7 4 0 14 0.737

2 Punjab Kings 10 6 3 1 13 0.571

3 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 9 6 3 0 12 1.420

4 Rajasthan Royals 10 6 4 0 12 0.510

5 Gujarat Titans 10 6 4 0 12 -0.147

6 Chennai Super Kings 10 5 5 0 10 0.151

7 Delhi Capitals 10 4 6 0 8 -0.949

8 Kolkata Knight Riders 9 3 5 1 7 -0.539

9 Mumbai Indians 10 3 7 0 6 -0.649

10 Lucknow Super Giants 9 2 7 0 4 -1.076

Orange Cap Standings (Most Runs)

POS PLAYER INNS RUNS SR

1 Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) 11 494 157.32

2 Abhishek Sharma (SRH) 11 475 210.17

3 KL Rahul (DC) 10 445 180.89

4 Ishan Kishan (SRH) 11 409 186.75

5 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR) 10 404 237.64

Purple Cap Standings (Most Wickets)

POS PLAYER INNS WICKETS ECON

1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB) 9 17 7.54

2 Anshul Kamboj (CSK) 10 17 8.91

3 Kagiso Rabada (GT) 10 16 9.23

4 Eshan Malinga (SRH) 11 16 9.44

5 Jofra Archer (RR) 10 15 8.62

Chahal’s Silver Lining

Despite the team’s struggle, Yuzvendra Chahal earned praise for his disciplined bowling, finishing with 1 for 32. Iyer highlighted his fearlessness:

"Certainly the way he bowled, he was fearless and his attitude was fantastic against left-handers. I asked him to be attacking especially when the new batsmen were in because they were in charge right from ball one. And it was crucial to get wickets at that point of time. Unfortunately, we were not able to take catches. I think that was the biggest setback in today’s game."

