Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3038561https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/ipl-2026-points-table-update-shubman-gill-dethrones-virat-kohli-in-orange-cap-race-check-latest-standings-and-purple-cap-list-after-gt-vs-kkr-3038561.html
NewsCricketIPL 2026 Points Table Update: This 26-year-old Star Dethrones Virat Kohli in Orange Cap Race; Check Latest Standings and Purple Cap List
IPL 2026 POINTS TABLE

IPL 2026 Points Table Update: This 26-year-old Star Dethrones Virat Kohli in Orange Cap Race; Check Latest Standings and Purple Cap List

Following a five-wicket triumph over the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the Gujarat Titans have moved closer to the peak of the IPL 2026 points table.

Written By Varul Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Apr 18, 2026, 09:27 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Virat Kohli is no more the Orange Cap holder.
  • He will face DC today and can reclaim it.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

IPL 2026 Points Table Update: This 26-year-old Star Dethrones Virat Kohli in Orange Cap Race; Check Latest Standings and Purple Cap List

Following a five-wicket triumph over the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the Gujarat Titans have moved closer to the peak of the IPL 2026 points table. Led by an authoritative 86 runs off 50 balls from captain Shubman Gill, GT successfully pursued a 181 run target, sealing the win with only two deliveries remaining. In contrast, the outcome highlighted a season where nothing has gone according to plan for the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Gujarat Titans have secured victories in three of their five appearances this season. Meanwhile, Kolkata remains the sole winless franchise in IPL 2026, having suffered five defeats in six matches, with their remaining fixture resulting in a washout. This victory marked a third straight win for Gujarat, while Kolkata’s difficult winless run has now reached six games.

Updated IPL 2026 Points Table
Before this encounter, Gujarat held the sixth position, but they have now climbed into 4th place.
POS TEAM PL W L NR NRR PTS
1 Punjab Kings 5 4 0 1 1.067 9
2 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 5 4 1 0 1.503 8
3 Rajasthan Royals 5 4 1 1 0.889 8
4 Gujarat Titans 5 3 2 0 0.018 6
5 Sunrisers Hyderabad 5 2 3 0 0.576 4
6 Delhi Capitals 4 2 2 0 0.322 4
7 Lucknow Super Giants 5 2 3 0 -0.804 4
8 Chennai Super Kings 5 2 3 0 -0.846 4
9 Mumbai Indians 5 1 4 0 -1.076 2
10 Kolkata Knight Riders 6 0 5 1 -1.149 1

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Orange Cap Standings: Most Runs in IPL 2026
Shubman Gill has surged to the top of the run scoring charts after his performance against KKR, overtaking Virat Kohli for the Orange Cap.

POS PLAYER INNS RUNS SR
1 Shubman Gill (GT) 5 251 154.93
2 Virat Kohli (RCB) 5 228 158.33
3 Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) 5 224 142.68
4 Rajat Patidar (RCB) 5 222 213.46
5 Ishan Kishan (SRH) 5 213 190.18

Purple Cap Standings: Most Wickets in IPL 2026
The top five positions for the most wickets remained stable following the Gujarat versus Kolkata clash.

POS PLAYER INNS WICKETS ECON
1 Prasidh Krishna (GT) 5 11 9.20
2 Anshul Kamboj (CSK) 5 10 10.12
3 Prince Yadav (LSG) 5 9 9.11
4 Ravi Bishnoi (RR) 5 9 9.31
5 Jofra Archer (RR) 5 7 8.47

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, ... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Shubman Gill
IPL 2026: Shubman Gill slams fifty as Gujarat Titans keep KKR winless
Strait of Hormuz
Hormuz reopens: What changed in hours and why India gains on 3 fronts
Josh Hazlewood
Josh Hazlewood opens up his strengths ahead of DC vs RCB clash
Women’s Reservation Bill
Women’s Reservation Bill fails in Lok Sabha – Why both sides claiming victory
Gold
Gold plays an important role in diversified investment portfolios: HSBC MF CEO
Supreme Court News
SC brings Sterling Biotech case to a close after Rs 9,800 crore recovery
Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya creates IPL history, becomes 4th player to...
Zareen Khan
Zareen Khan mourns Mother Parveen Khan’s death, shares emotional tribute
Romi Bhinder
BCCI fines Rajasthan Royals manager Romi Bhinder for using phone in dugout
Sunny Deol
Sunny Deol begins shooting for A.R. Murugadoss’ action thriller