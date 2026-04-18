IPL 2026 Points Table Update: This 26-year-old Star Dethrones Virat Kohli in Orange Cap Race; Check Latest Standings and Purple Cap List

Following a five-wicket triumph over the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the Gujarat Titans have moved closer to the peak of the IPL 2026 points table. Led by an authoritative 86 runs off 50 balls from captain Shubman Gill, GT successfully pursued a 181 run target, sealing the win with only two deliveries remaining. In contrast, the outcome highlighted a season where nothing has gone according to plan for the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Gujarat Titans have secured victories in three of their five appearances this season. Meanwhile, Kolkata remains the sole winless franchise in IPL 2026, having suffered five defeats in six matches, with their remaining fixture resulting in a washout. This victory marked a third straight win for Gujarat, while Kolkata’s difficult winless run has now reached six games.

Updated IPL 2026 Points Table

Before this encounter, Gujarat held the sixth position, but they have now climbed into 4th place.

POS TEAM PL W L NR NRR PTS

1 Punjab Kings 5 4 0 1 1.067 9

2 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 5 4 1 0 1.503 8

3 Rajasthan Royals 5 4 1 1 0.889 8

4 Gujarat Titans 5 3 2 0 0.018 6

5 Sunrisers Hyderabad 5 2 3 0 0.576 4

6 Delhi Capitals 4 2 2 0 0.322 4

7 Lucknow Super Giants 5 2 3 0 -0.804 4

8 Chennai Super Kings 5 2 3 0 -0.846 4

9 Mumbai Indians 5 1 4 0 -1.076 2

10 Kolkata Knight Riders 6 0 5 1 -1.149 1

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Orange Cap Standings: Most Runs in IPL 2026

Shubman Gill has surged to the top of the run scoring charts after his performance against KKR, overtaking Virat Kohli for the Orange Cap.

POS PLAYER INNS RUNS SR

1 Shubman Gill (GT) 5 251 154.93

2 Virat Kohli (RCB) 5 228 158.33

3 Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) 5 224 142.68

4 Rajat Patidar (RCB) 5 222 213.46

5 Ishan Kishan (SRH) 5 213 190.18

Purple Cap Standings: Most Wickets in IPL 2026

The top five positions for the most wickets remained stable following the Gujarat versus Kolkata clash.

POS PLAYER INNS WICKETS ECON

1 Prasidh Krishna (GT) 5 11 9.20

2 Anshul Kamboj (CSK) 5 10 10.12

3 Prince Yadav (LSG) 5 9 9.11

4 Ravi Bishnoi (RR) 5 9 9.31

5 Jofra Archer (RR) 5 7 8.47