IPL 2026: Punjab Kings announce strategic title sponsorship deal with CP PLUS

After an impressive Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign last year, where Punjab Kings reached the final, the franchise is gearing up for IPL 2026 with fresh momentum and renewed ambitions. In a major commercial development, Punjab Kings have announced a strategic partnership with CP PLUS, a globally recognized security and surveillance brand, which will serve as the team’s Title Sponsor for the upcoming season.

According to an official release, the collaboration brings together two brands that share a strong connection with modern Indian consumers through performance, reliability, and innovation. The partnership reflects the growing evolution of brand engagement in Indian cricket, combining sport, technology, and fan interaction.

CP PLUS is widely known for its advanced security solutions, offering products and services across video surveillance, biometric access control, home automation, and enterprise-level security systems. With a strong focus on innovation and safety, the company has established itself as a trusted name in creating secure environments for homes, businesses, and public infrastructure.

As part of the association, Punjab Kings and CP PLUS will launch a season-long campaign centered on digital-first storytelling, impactful on-ground activations, and fan-driven experiences. The collaboration will also explore technology-led integrations across stadiums and digital platforms, aiming to enhance matchday engagement and deliver a more immersive experience for supporters.

Speaking about the partnership, CP PLUS Managing Director Aditya Khemka said cricket continues to unite millions across India, making the association with Punjab Kings especially meaningful. He highlighted similarities between elite sport and the brand’s philosophy, emphasizing discipline, precision, and consistent performance under pressure.

Khemka added that Punjab Kings’ fearless approach and strong fan connection align closely with CP PLUS’ vision. As Title Sponsor for IPL 2026, the company views the partnership as a strategic opportunity to engage with a digitally connected nationwide audience while reinforcing its commitment to technology-driven security solutions that contribute to safer and smarter environments.

Punjab Kings CEO Satish Menon welcomed the collaboration, stating that the partnership is built on a shared vision and is expected to create significant value for both organizations. He expressed confidence in an exciting season ahead with CP PLUS joining the franchise family.

Echoing similar sentiments, Punjab Kings Chief Commercial Officer Saurabh Arora described CP PLUS as a trusted brand deeply connected with everyday India, making the association highly relevant for IPL audiences. He added that both partners aim to build a season-long platform designed to strengthen consumer engagement and bring fans closer to the Punjab Kings experience.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings finalized their 25-member squad during the IPL 2026 Auction held on December 16, adding four new players to strengthen the lineup. With a solid core group and fresh additions, the franchise now looks ahead to another season filled with high-intensity cricket and passionate fan support.