IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 confirmed: Defending champions RCB to face this team, Check date and venue

Sunrisers Hyderabad's victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their last league outing has brought the curtain down on the top-two battle in IPL 2026, with both finalists now officially confirmed. Although RCB walked away on the losing side, their superior net run rate kept them firmly anchored at the summit of the IPL 2026 points table, setting up a Qualifier 1 showdown against Gujarat Titans.

RCB Hold on to Top Spot, Qualifier 1 Confirmed

The defeat at the hands of SRH did little damage to RCB's standings, as their outstanding net run rate proved to be the cushion that preserved their position at the top of the table. The defending champions will carry that momentum straight into Qualifier 1 as they chase back-to-back IPL titles.

The match is confirmed for Tuesday, May 26, with the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium serving as the neutral venue for what promises to be a high-voltage playoff encounter. With both RCB and GT arriving at the knockouts boasting identical records, the stage is set for one of the most fiercely contested matches of the entire season.

RCB wrapped up the league phase with nine victories and five losses, finishing at the top courtesy of the strongest net run rate in the competition. Gujarat Titans mirrored that exact record, also finishing with nine wins and five defeats.

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Adding another layer of intrigue to the fixture is the head-to-head history between the two sides. Across eight previous IPL meetings, each franchise has emerged victorious four times, making this one of the most evenly matched rivalries in the tournament.

SRH Overpower RCB by 55 Runs in Hyderabad

SRH captain Pat Cummins called correctly at the toss and chose to bat first at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. What followed was a batting masterclass as the SRH lineup tore through RCB's bowling attack to post a formidable 255 on the board.

Abhishek Sharma was the aggressor at the top, blazing his way to 56 off just 22 balls, while Ishan Kishan delivered a powerful 79 off 46 deliveries in the middle order. Heinrich Klaasen kept the momentum going with a rapid 51 off 24 balls, and Nitish Kumar Reddy provided a explosive finish with 29 off only 12 deliveries.

RCB began their reply with real intent as Venkatesh Iyer and Virat Kohli combined for a brisk 60-run opening stand in just 4.3 overs. The partnership was broken when Venkatesh fell for a blistering 44 off 19 balls, with Kohli following shortly after for 15 off 11 deliveries.

Devdutt Padikkal contributed 21 off 14 balls, while Rajat Patidar stood tallest with a determined 56 off 39 deliveries. Krunal Pandya weighed in with 41 off 31 balls, and Tim David chipped in with a brisk 15 off seven deliveries. Despite these individual efforts, RCB fell well short, managing just 200 in their chase and going down by 55 runs.