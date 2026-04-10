IPL 2026: Rain delays start of RR vs RCB match in Guwahati; check updates

The 16th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) was delayed due to rain at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Friday.

The weather forecast was better before the start of the game, but the rain, which started with a slight drizzle, intensified as on-field umpires had to call for the covers. Initially, the covers were only placed around the square boundaries, which were later expanded to cover the whole ground.

The good news for the fans is that the stadium has a good drainage system, and it will hardly take half an hour to 45 minutes to start the game after the rain stops.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Rajasthan Royals have surged to the top of the standings after winning all three of their matches so far, with victories over Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans, and Mumbai Indians. Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru head into the contest on the back of consecutive wins against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai.

Both sides boast formidable batting units, though Rajasthan appear slightly more settled with the ball under the leadership of Riyan Parag. The pace attacks on either side are equally threatening with the new ball. Jacob Duffy and Bhuvneshwar Kumar spearhead Bengaluru’s attack, while Jofra Archer partners with Nandre Burger at the top for Rajasthan.

It’s hard to ignore the rapid rise of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, whose bold strokeplay has taken IPL 2026 by storm. After hitting an impressive half-century against the Chennai Super Kings, he surprised everyone by taking on Jasprit Bumrah. He launched audacious sixes off his first and fourth balls and even toyed with Trent Boult during the Powerplay.

With a talent for explosive starts, he has consistently defied the idea of second-season pressure. Meanwhile, Devdutt Padikkal has quietly transformed into a T20 powerhouse. Now batting at No. 3, he combines technique with aggression, hitting at over 200 this season and showing significant improvement against short-pitched bowling.