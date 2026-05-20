IPL 2026: RR creates history defeating LSG, becomes third-most successful team to...

The IPL 2026 playoffs race took another dramatic turn as Rajasthan Royals defeated Lucknow Super Giants by seven wickets in a high-scoring thriller at Sawai Mansingh stadium, Jaipur on Tuesday, May 19. After successfully chasing down a massive 221-run target, Rajasthan Royals also etched their name into the record books by becoming the third-most successful team in IPL history in chases of 200-plus totals.

RR chased down the massive total in just 19.1 overs, powered by a sensational knock from teenage star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who smashed 93 runs off just 38 balls. The victory lifted Rajasthan Royals to fourth place on the IPL 2026 points table and kept their playoff hopes firmly alive.

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Most successful teams chasing 200+ targets in IPL history

Rajasthan Royals successful chase against LSG marked their seventh successful 200-plus run chase in IPL history. Only Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians are now ahead of them on the elite list.

Most times successfully chasing 200+ totals in IPL

1. Punjab Kings - 11 times

2. Mumbai Indians - 8 times

3. Rajasthan Royals -7 times

4. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 6 times

5. Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 5 times

6. Delhi Capitals - 5 times

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi destroys LSG bowling attack

Chasing 221, RR openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gave the hosts a flying start with a 75-run opening stand. Jaiswal played an attacking knock of 43 runs off 23 balls before getting dismissed.

However, the night belonged to Sooryavanshi, who completely dismantled the LSG bowling attack with fearless strokeplay. The young batter hammered 93 runs in only 38 deliveries and almost finished the chase single-handedly before falling short of a century.

After his dismissal, Dhruv Jurel remained unbeaten on 53 off 38 balls, while Donovan Ferreira provided the finishing touches with a quick cameo as RR sealed the chase with five balls remaining.

ALSO READ: 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to play alongside Rohit-Virat for India? BCCI makes big revealation, says this...

Earlier in the evening, LSG produced a batting masterclass after being asked to bat first. Mitchell Marsh and Josh Inglis dominated the powerplay and stitched together a 109-run opening partnership in just 8.2 overs.

Inglis smashed 60 runs off 29 balls before getting dismissed, while Marsh continued his brutal assault on RR bowlers. The Australian all-rounder narrowly missed out on a century, scoring 96 runs off 57 deliveries.

LSG skipper Rishabh Pant chipped in with a valuable 35 off 23 balls as Lucknow Super Giants posted a daunting total of 220/5 in 20 overs.

How Rajasthan Royals can still qualify for IPL 2026 playoffs

The win has significantly boosted Rajasthan Royals playoff chances. RR now sit fourth on the points table and qualification is entirely in their hands.

If Rajasthan Royals defeat Mumbai Indians in their final league-stage match, they will move to 16 points, a tally that several other teams would be unable to surpass. That would confirm RR’s place in the IPL 2026 playoffs regardless of other results.

Meanwhile, LSG’s campaign officially remains out of playoff contention after suffering their ninth defeat of the season.