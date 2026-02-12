IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals set to name new captain tomorrow, Check 3 stars who can be named as new leader; Ravindra Jadeja frontrunner

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) are prepared to unveil their new leader for the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season on February 13. This pivotal announcement follows a transformative trade window in which the franchise's most capped captain, Sanju Samson, was traded to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). In exchange, the Royals secured the services of veteran all rounder Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran, leaving a leadership vacuum that the team must now fill.

The Three Leading Candidates

The franchise appears to have narrowed its focus to three distinct options: Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and the newly acquired Ravindra Jadeja.

Riyan Parag: The Internal Successor

Parag is perhaps the most logical choice regarding continuity. Having been with the Royals since 2018, the franchise has long viewed him as a future leader. Parag already has captaincy experience with RR, having led the side in eight matches during the 2025 season in Samson's absence. He also captains Assam in domestic cricket, providing him with a proven tactical background.

Ravindra Jadeja: The Experienced Veteran

Trade reports suggest that captaincy may have been a primary discussion point before Jadeja was released by CSK. While his previous stint as a captain in the IPL was not a "memorable one," his stature as a world class all rounder and his intimate knowledge of the league’s high pressure environments make him a formidable candidate.

Yashasvi Jaiswal: The Ambitious Youngster

Jaiswal represents the future of the franchise’s batting lineup. Last year, the opener considered switching his domestic allegiance from Mumbai to Goa specifically to pursue a captaincy role. Although he eventually remained with Mumbai, the move signaled his clear leadership aspirations. While he is the youngest candidate and lacks a significant captaincy resume, he remains the team's most vital batter.

The Royals have been led by only seven captains across the last 18 seasons.

Full Rajasthan Royals Squad for IPL 2026

Following the mini auction in Abu Dhabi, the updated RR squad is as follows:

Retained & Traded Players:

Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Lhuan Dre Pretorius, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Nandre Burger.

Traded In: Ravindra Jadeja (from CSK), Sam Curran (from CSK), Donovan Ferreira (from DC).

Players Bought in Mini Auction:

Ravi Bishnoi (₹7.20 cr), Adam Milne (₹2.40 cr), Ravi Singh (₹95 L), Sushant Mishra (₹90 L), Kuldeep Sen (₹75 L), Vignesh Puthur (₹30 L), Yash Raj Punja (₹30 L), Aman Rao (₹30 L), Brijesh Sharma (₹30 L).

The franchise also faces off field challenges, as reports indicate their Jaipur home ground status remains in doubt, prompting a formal letter to the BCCI.