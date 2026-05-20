IPL 2026: RCB’s playoff hopes get major lift as Phil Salt set to rejoin squad after injury layoff

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have received a massive boost ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 playoffs as star England opener Phil Salt is set to return to India later this week after recovering from a finger injury.

RCB became the first team to qualify for the IPL 2026 playoffs after registering nine wins in 13 matches and are currently favourites to finish in the top two of the points table. The return of Phil Salt comes at a crucial stage of the tournament as Bengaluru gear up for the knockout rounds.

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Phil Salt set to rejoin RCB squad

As per the report by ESPNcricinfo on May 20, Salt is expected to join the RCB squad later this week after spending nearly a month away from the IPL due to injury.

The England opener suffered a finger injury while attempting to stop a boundary during RCB's clash against Delhi Capitals on April 18. The injury forced him to miss seven matches before he returned home to recover and spend time with his family.

While it remains unclear whether Salt will feature in RCB’s final league-stage match against Lucknow Super Giants on May 23, the franchise is unlikely to rush him back before the playoffs.

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Phil Salt has played six matches in IPL 2026 and scored 202 runs. His best performance came against Mumbai Indians, where he hammered 78 runs at a stunning strike rate of 216.67

RCB eye top-two finish in IPL 2026

Royal Challengers Bengaluru currently sit comfortably at the top of the IPL 2026 points table and remain one of the strongest contenders for the title this season.

A victory in their final league match against Sunrisers Hyderabad would guarantee a top-place finish and secure a spot in Qualifier 1. RCB will also take confidence from their recent win over Punjab Kings in Dharamsala, the same venue scheduled to host Qualifier 1.

Jacob Bethell struggles in Salt’s absence

England youngster Jacob Bethell had stepped in as Virat Kohli’s opening partner during Salt’s absence but failed to make a significant impact. Bethell managed just 96 runs in seven innings with a highest score of 27.

Meanwhile, Venkatesh Iyer strengthened his case for selection after smashing an unbeaten 73 against Punjab Kings in Dharamsala.

Rajat Patidar injury update

RCB skipper Rajat Patidar also missed the Punjab Kings clash after being struck on the helmet by a sharp delivery from Kartik Tyagi during the game against Kolkata Knight Riders.

However, stand-in captain Jitesh Sharma confirmed after the match that Patidar was "doing really well" and is expected to return for the next game.