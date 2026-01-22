Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have raised concerns over certain “grey areas” related to responsibility and safety provisions before confirming M. Chinnaswamy Stadium as their home venue for the IPL 2026 season. According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, the franchise is seeking clearer guidelines on a rule that places responsibility for any incident occurring in and around the venue on the match organisers.

Responsibility Clause Raises Concerns for RCB

RCB’s primary concern lies in how this provision would be implemented, especially given that multiple stakeholders are involved in hosting IPL matches at the Bengaluru venue. Apart from the franchise itself, the responsibilities are shared with the Karnataka State Cricket Association, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), and the Government of Karnataka. The franchise wants clarity on accountability and coordination among all parties to ensure fan safety and the smooth conduct of matches.

In an official statement, RCB emphasised that while their preference is always to play at their home ground in front of passionate Bengaluru supporters, they want to be thorough before committing. The franchise said they aim to fully understand the conditions applicable to hosting matches and to assess the measures in place to meet fan safety protocols. RCB added that discussions with stakeholders are ongoing, but some unresolved issues still remain.

Coordination Needed Among Key Stakeholders

“From our preliminary conversations, there are still a few grey areas that need to be looked into, and we are considering these parameters and inputs from all stakeholders before arriving at a responsible decision for the team and our fans,” the statement said. Earlier reports had suggested that the Royal Challengers Bengaluru are also exploring alternative venues for their home matches in IPL 2026. Options reportedly under consideration include DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai and a venue in Raipur, should clarity not be achieved in time for matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium.

For now, RCB’s final call on their IPL 2026 home venue will depend on how effectively all stakeholders can address these concerns and establish clear responsibility frameworks, with fan safety remaining at the centre of the decision-making process.