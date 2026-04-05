IPL 2026: RCB vs CSK Preview, Playing XI, Pitch Report & Prediction; Know how to watch

The 11th fixture of the 2026 Indian Premier League features a high-profile encounter between the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The match is set to take place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru this Sunday.



IPL 2026 RCB vs CSK Live Cricket Score

Team Perspectives and Recent Performance

Royal Challengers Bengaluru launched their title defense with a commanding performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad at home. Under the leadership of Rajat Patidar, the team successfully pursued a target of 202 in a mere 15.4 overs, securing a dominant six-wicket victory.

In contrast, Chennai Super Kings are struggling to find momentum this season. Following an eight-wicket loss to Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, they were unable to secure a win in their home opener at Chepauk, falling to Punjab Kings by five wickets.

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Head-to-Head Statistics

Total Matches Played: 35

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Victories: 13

Chennai Super Kings Victories: 21

Tied Matches: 1

No Result: 0

Predicted Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru:

Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (C), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Jacob Duffy.

Impact Player: Devdutt Padikkal

Chennai Super Kings:

Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ayush Mhatre, Matthew Short, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Matt Henry, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed.

Impact Player: Sarfaraz Khan or Rahul Chahar

Full Squad Details for IPL 2026

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad:

Rajat Patidar (Captain), Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Devdutt Padikkal, Jacob Bethell, Nuwan Thushara, Rasikh Dar, Romario Shepherd, Suyash Sharma, Swapnil Singh, Yash Dayal, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy, Mangesh Yadav, Satwik Deswal, Jordan Cox, Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan, Abhinandan Singh.

Chennai Super Kings Squad:

Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), MS Dhoni, Sanju Samson, Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brewis, Shivam Dube, Urvil Patel, Noor Ahmad, Spencer Johnson, Shreyas Gopal, Khaleel Ahmed, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Mukesh Choudhary, Jamie Overton, Gurjapneet Singh, Anshul Kamboj, Akeal Hosein, Prashant Veer, Kartik Sharma, Matthew Short, Aman Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Matt Henry, Rahul Chahar, Zak Foulkes.

Venue and Pitch Analysis: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium

Renowned as a premier high-scoring ground, the Chinnaswamy Stadium has historically favored aggressive batting. The surface remains conducive to big hitting, as evidenced by RCB's recent chase of 202 in under 16 overs.

Broadcast and Live Streaming

In India, fans can access the live stream of the RCB vs CSK clash via JioHotstar, while the live television broadcast will be hosted on the Star Sports Network.