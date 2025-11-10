IPL 2026 Retention Deadline: All 10 Franchises To Announce Their Retained And Released Players List On...

The wait is finally over for IPL fans. The official broadcasters, JioStar, have confirmed that all ten franchises will unveil their IPL 2026 retention lists on November 15. The announcement comes just hours after India wrapped up their T20I series against Australia, sparking a fresh wave of anticipation ahead of another thrilling IPL season.

This revelation marks the first major development in the build-up to IPL 2026, with the mini-auction scheduled for December. Teams now have just days to finalize their strategy — balancing loyalty, form, and finances — as they decide which players will remain part of their core for the upcoming season.

No Cap on Retentions: Franchises Get Full Freedom

In a significant move, this year’s retention process comes without any cap on the number of players a team can retain. This change has thrown open the doors for strategic gambles and loyalty-based selections alike. Unlike the mega auction that reset team combinations last year, the 2026 retention will test how well franchises can maintain continuity while still preparing for a tactical refresh.

For franchises like Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who rely heavily on a stable core, this rule could work in their favor. On the flip side, struggling sides such as Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings might use this flexibility to rebuild from scratch.

Trade Rumours Heat Up: Sanju Samson, KL Rahul in Spotlight

As always, the IPL trading window has added an extra layer of intrigue. The biggest story in circulation is the potential trade of Sanju Samson to Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Multiple reports suggest that the Rajasthan Royals captain has requested a release, with CSK keen to bring him in as a successor to MS Dhoni — should the veteran legend decide to hang up his gloves.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have reportedly shown interest in KL Rahul, eyeing him as a potential captain and wicketkeeper option. Rahul, currently with Delhi Capitals, was bought for ₹14 crore in last year’s auction and scored an impressive 539 runs in 13 matches. His leadership experience could be exactly what KKR need after a turbulent 2025 season.

Another headline-making rumour involves Venkatesh Iyer, KKR’s vice-captain, who is expected to be released after a disappointing run despite his ₹23.75 crore price tag — one of the costliest buys in IPL history.

Strategic Retentions: Teams Weigh Indian Core vs Overseas Impact

This season, the buzzword among franchises is “balance.” With the T20 format evolving rapidly, teams are placing greater emphasis on retaining multi-dimensional Indian players — especially all-rounders and wicketkeeper-batters. Such players not only strengthen the domestic core but also provide flexibility in team composition.

Expect teams like Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans to hold on to their all-round talents, while Lucknow Super Giants might revamp their middle order to accommodate younger domestic stars. The retention list will ultimately dictate the tone of the December auction, as franchises calculate their remaining purse and scout for value picks.

From WPL to IPL: Busy Times in Indian Franchise Cricket

Interestingly, the IPL retention frenzy follows closely on the heels of the WPL 2025 retention announcements, where major surprises — such as Deepti Sharma not being retained by UP Warriorz — dominated headlines. The parallel developments underline how franchise cricket in India is becoming a year-round ecosystem of strategy, speculation, and star power.