IPL 2026 Retention Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Big Announcement In India?

The excitement around the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season is already building as teams gear up for the official retention deadline. With franchises allowed to keep their core players ahead of the upcoming mini-auction, fans are eagerly waiting to see who stays, who leaves, and which teams undergo the biggest reshuffle. The retention announcement is one of the most anticipated events of the pre-season, and the good news is that viewers across India can watch it live.

When is the IPL 2026 Retention Announcement?

The retention deadline for IPL 2026 is November 15, and official announcements are expected to begin in the early evening (around 5:00 PM IST). All 10 franchises will submit their list of retained and released players before the cut-off, making it a crucial day in the league’s build-up.

Where to Watch IPL 2026 Retentions on TV

Cricket fans in India can catch the full coverage of the IPL 2026 retention programme on the Star Sports network. Multiple channels are expected to broadcast the show, including:

Star Sports 2

Star Sports 2 Hindi

Star Sports 2 Tamil

Star Sports 2 Telugu

Star Sports 2 Malayalam

These broadcasts will feature expert panels, live discussions, team-by-team breakdowns and instant reactions as the squads begin to take shape.

IPL 2026 Retention Live Streaming in India

For fans who prefer to watch online, the retention event will be live-streamed on JioHotstar. Viewers can tune in through:

JioHotstar Mobile App

JioHotstar Official Website

The streaming will include uninterrupted coverage, team announcements, analysis segments and all the major updates as they happen.