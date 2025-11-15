IPL 2026 Retention Rules: How Many Players Can A Franchise Retain? EXPLAINED

As the IPL 2026 season approaches, all eyes are on team strategies ahead of the mini-auction. Retention decisions are crucial, as franchises plan how to balance experience, star power, and emerging talent. Here’s a detailed breakdown of the IPL 2026 retention rules and what teams need to know.

Retention Deadline

Franchises must submit their final retention list well before the auction deadline, with reports confirming 15 November 2025 as the official cutoff. Missing this date can limit teams’ flexibility in securing key players ahead of the auction.

Squad Size and Salary Cap

Each franchise can have a maximum of 25 players in its squad.

The total salary cap (purse) for the squad is Rs 120 crore, meaning retention decisions must consider both player value and budget management.

How Many Players Can Be Retained?

For IPL 2026, franchises enjoy greater flexibility compared to a mega-auction: Official IPL rules do not impose a hard cap on the number of players a team can retain. However, many reports reference a 6-player limit (including retention plus Right-To-Match cards) from previous seasons, which some teams may still use as a guideline.

Teams typically strategise around a combination of:

Capped Indian players - up to 4

Overseas players - up to 2

Uncapped Indian players - included within the 6-player strategic limit

This flexibility allows franchises to retain their core while leaving room to strengthen weak areas during the auction.

Strategic Implications

Teams can prioritise star performers or emerging talent based on their long-term vision.

Retention decisions affect the salary purse, as high-value players may take up a large portion of the Rs 120 crore cap.

Some franchises may release certain players strategically to buy them back at a lower price during the mini-auction.

Conclusion

IPL 2026 retention rules give franchises both freedom and responsibility. With no strict cap on retained players, teams must carefully balance star power, emerging talent, and budget management. As the mini-auction approaches, retention decisions will be key to shaping the squads and potentially determining who lifts the trophy next season.