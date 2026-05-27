IPL 2026 RR vs SRH Eliminator: 5 players who can spoil Sunrisers Hyderabad's party; Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Jofra Archer - Check

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals are set to lock horns in the IPL 2026 Eliminator at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh on Wednesday evening, with the winner keeping their title hopes alive and the loser heading home.

SRH finished third on the points table despite sharing an identical nine wins and five defeats record with Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans, the three sides separated only by net run rate. Rajasthan Royals, meanwhile, scraped into the playoffs on the final day of the league stage with eight wins and six losses. Notably, SRH dominated both league encounters against RR, winning by 57 runs in Hyderabad and then chasing down a daunting 229-run target in Jaipur with five wickets and nine balls to spare.

With the stakes at their highest, here are five players who could derail SRH's playoff campaign.

1. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

The teenage sensation has been nothing short of extraordinary this season. Sooryavanshi has amassed 583 runs including a century and three half-centuries, making him the fifth-highest run-scorer in the tournament. What truly sets him apart is his breathtaking strike rate of 232.27 and 52 sixes, both the best figures among the top ten run-getters this season. His fearless, aggressive approach at the top of the order has been the defining feature of RR's batting all season long.

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2. Jofra Archer

The English speedster has been RR's most potent weapon with the ball. Archer has claimed 21 wickets so far, the second-highest tally in the entire tournament, and his raw pace and awkward bounce have consistently troubled even the most accomplished batters. Against a powerful SRH batting lineup, his role will be absolutely critical.

3. Ravi Bishnoi

If given the opportunity, Bishnoi could prove to be a match-winner on a surface expected to assist spinners as the game progresses. He was monumentally impactful in the first meeting between these two sides and has the variety and guile to tie down and dismantle even the most aggressive batting lineups.

4. Yashasvi Jaiswal

Jaiswal has not quite fired to his full potential this season, accumulating 397 runs at a strike rate of 159.43, numbers that feel modest by his extraordinary standards. However, big-match situations have historically brought out the very best in him and SRH would be unwise to underestimate a batter of his calibre when the pressure is at its peak.

5. Donovan Ferreira

The South African hard-hitter brings an explosive dimension to RR's middle order that can change the complexion of a match within a matter of deliveries. Ferreira's ability to clear the boundary at will makes him a dangerous customer in the back end of an innings, particularly on a batting-friendly surface where even a late assault can prove decisive.

With a heatwave forecast in New Chandigarh, temperatures touching 41 degrees Celsius, and a pitch expected to favour batters, all the ingredients are in place for a high-scoring and thoroughly entertaining contest. The match begins at 7:30 PM IST and will be broadcast on Star Sports channels and streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website