IPL 2026’s highest-paid cricketer Cameron Green snaps at reporter, storms off after blunt form question

IPL 2026’s highest-paid cricketer Cameron Green is already under scrutiny just days before the season begins on March 28. The ₹25.20 crore Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) recruit cut short an interview after being questioned about his poor form, raising fresh concerns over his mindset despite a recent century in domestic cricket.

Cameron Green’s tense interview raises red flags before IPL 2026

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Kolkata Knight Riders have invested heavily in Cameron Green, making him the most expensive overseas signing in IPL history at ₹25.20 crore. But less than two weeks before IPL 2026, the spotlight has shifted from his price tag to his temperament.

According to a report in The Age, the incident occurred outside Western Australia’s dressing room during a Sheffield Shield match against New South Wales in Sydney. Green had just returned to form with a century, scoring 135, his first ton since August last year.

The interview began on a positive note.

“Yeah, it's obviously a great feeling. We've had a really good start the first three days, so hopefully we can get a win tomorrow,” Cameron Green said.

However, the tone changed quickly when he was asked about his recent struggles.

“I'm not answering that question. Next question,” Green responded.

The exchange ended abruptly. As the reporter walked away, Green reportedly muttered, “waste of time.” WA assistant coach Beau Casson later apologised on the player’s behalf.

Form vs price tag: Why KKR should be concerned

Green’s reaction comes at a time when his form remains inconsistent despite the recent Sheffield Shield hundred.

His numbers across major tournaments underline the concern:

Ashes 2025-26: 171 runs at an average of 24.42 (highest score: 45)

T20 World Cup: 24 runs at an average of 8

For a player commanding ₹25.20 crore, expectations extend far beyond flashes of form. KKR are not just buying an all-rounder, they are banking on a match-winner who can deliver consistently under pressure.

Headspace concerns: Bigger issue than form?

The Australian media report suggests Green may not be in the “right headspace” despite returning to runs. That aspect could be more significant than his recent statistics.

In high-pressure leagues like the IPL, mental composure often separates top performers from inconsistent stars. A short temper in media interactions can sometimes reflect deeper frustration with form or expectations.

KKR’s strategy this season revolves around Green anchoring the middle order while contributing with the ball. If his confidence fluctuates, it could directly impact team balance.