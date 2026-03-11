IPL 2026 schedule announced: RCB to face SRH in 1st match on March 28; check full fixtures with date, venue
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the schedule for the IPL 2026 season, which will be played from March 28 to May 31, featuring 84 league matches, followed by the playoffs and final.
Trending Photos
The much-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season will start on March 28 with a clash between defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) facing Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
This marks a historic moment for RCB, who clinched their maiden IPL title in the previous edition after beating Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the final last year. RCB now begin their campaign at home against a formidable SRH side known for their explosive batting.
The tournament, the 19th edition of the IPL, is set to run from March 28 to May 31, 2026, featuring 10 teams competing in a high-stakes format across various venues in India, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed on Wednesday, while unveiling the fixtures for the opening phase of the season.
Key Highlights Of Opening Fixtures Of IPL 2026
The first phase of the schedule (covering the initial matches) promises exciting clashes right from the start.
Here's a look at some of the confirmed early fixtures:
March 28 (Saturday): Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – Bengaluru (M. Chinnaswamy Stadium)
March 29 (Sunday): Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders – Mumbai (Wankhede Stadium)
Here is the full schedule for the first phase of IPL 2026:
March 28 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Bengaluru
March 29 - Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Mumbai
March 30 - Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings - Guwahati
March 31 - Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans - Mullanpur
April 1 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals - Lucknow
April 2 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Kolkata
April 3 - Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings - Chennai
April 4 - Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians - Delhi
April 4 - Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals - Ahmedabad
April 5 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants - Hyderabad
April 5 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings - Bengaluru
April 6 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings - Kolkata
April 7 - Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians - Guwahati
April 8 - Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans - Delhi
April 9 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants - Kolkata
April 10 - Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Guwahati
April 11 - Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Mullanpur
April 11 - Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals - Chennai
April 12 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans - Lucknow
April 12 - Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Mumbai
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv