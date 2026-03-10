IPL 2026 schedule delay: BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia shares crucial update, reveals likely date

The much-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is officially set to kick off on March 28 with the final tentatively set for May 31, Star Sports, the official broadcasters of the cash-rich tournament confirmed recently.

In keeping with IPL tradition, the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are expected to feature in the season opener. After ending their 18-year trophy drought last season by defeating Punjab Kings, RCB will return to the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium to begin their title defense.

However, there has been a delay in the announcement of IPL 2026 full schedule. This delay from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has left fans, franchises and players in limbo.



ALSO READ: IPL 2026 predicted Playing XI and Impact Sub for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH - Check in pics

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

BCCI Secretary Breaks Silence On IPL 2026 Schedule

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia has finally addressed the growing anticipation and frustration surrounding the delayed announcement of the IPL 2026 schedule, providing clarity on the timeline. The 56-year-old revealed that the board will unveil the fixtures for the first 20 days of the tournament by March 12.

"We plan to announce the IPL 2026 schedule by March 12. For now, we are going to announce the IPL schedule for the first 20 days," Saikia told IANS on Tuesday.

The decision to release a partial schedule mirrors the strategy used in previous election years to ensure no logistical clashes with state assembly polls.

Reason For IPL 2026 Schedule Announcement Delay

The most significant factor contributing to the postponement of IPL 2026 schedule release is the upcoming Assembly Elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Assam.

These elections are expected to occur in April and May, directly coinciding with the IPL's timeline. States like West Bengal (home to Kolkata Knight Riders and Eden Gardens), Tamil Nadu (Chennai Super Kings and MA Chidambaram Stadium), and Assam (where Rajasthan Royals host some matches at Barsapara Stadium) are critical IPL hubs.

During elections, local police and security forces are heavily involved in polling duties, which could lead to shortages for IPL matches. This might force venue changes, disrupt team travel, and complicate logistics for broadcasters and fans. That's why the BCCI is awaiting official polling dates from the Election Commission before finalizing IPL 2026 fixtures.