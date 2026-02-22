IPL 2026 schedule: When will BCCI announce it and what’s causing delay? check inside details

The cricket fans are eagerly waiting for the much-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, which is set to be played from March 26 to May 31. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to release the full schedule for the upcoming IPL 2026 season.

This delay has left fans, franchises and players in limbo. This delay, unusual compared to previous seasons where fixtures are typically announced well in advance, stems from a combination of logistical, political, and infrastructural challenges.



ALSO READ: 4 overseas players who are likely to feature in CSK playing XI in IPL 2026: Dewald Brevis, Noor Ahmad and...

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Why Has The Schedule Been Delayed?

The delay isn't due to one single issue but rather a "perfect storm" of logistical and administrative hurdles:

Clash with Assembly Elections In Key States

The most significant factor contributing to the postponement is the overlap between the IPL season and upcoming Assembly elections in several states, including West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry.

The most significant factor contributing to the postponement of IPL 2026 schedule release is the upcoming Assembly Elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Assam. These elections are expected to occur in April and May, directly coinciding with the IPL's timeline. States like West Bengal (home to Kolkata Knight Riders and Eden Gardens), Tamil Nadu (Chennai Super Kings and MA Chidambaram Stadium), and Assam (where Rajasthan Royals host some matches at Barsapara Stadium) are critical IPL hubs.

During elections, local police and security forces are heavily involved in polling duties, which could lead to shortages for IPL matches. This might force venue changes, disrupt team travel, and complicate logistics for broadcasters and fans. That's why the BCCI is awaiting official polling dates from the Election Commission before finalizing IPL 2026 fixtures.

Uncertainty Over Specific Home Grounds

Additional complications arise from unresolved home venue issues for certain franchises. For instance, Rajasthan Royals face challenges with Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur due to ongoing concerns about its preparedness and safety.

The BCCI has given Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru a short window to finalize their arrangements, but this has further stalled the overall schedule release.

As per reports, Rajasthan Royals and RCB are exploring alternatives home like hosting matches in Guwahati and Raipur respectively but no final decisions have been made.

Venue Readiness Post-T20 World Cup 2026

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup (hosted by India and Sri Lanka) is currently underway and ends on March 8. Five major IPL venues - Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Chennai, and Kolkata - are currently occupied.

Stadiums need time for maintenance and upgrades after international events, and any delays in handover could impact IPL preparations. Notably, the BCCI needs a "buffer period" after the final to restore pitches and rebrand stadiums from ICC to IPL colors.

When Will Schedule Be Announced?

According to reports, the BCCI is in close communication with relevant authorities, including the Election Commission, to gain clarity on poll dates. Once these are confirmed - expected in the coming weeks - the board plans to proceed. A phased release of the schedule is a strong possibility: the initial set of fixtures could be announced first, with the remainder following after electoral and venue issues are resolved.

Given that the tournament starts in just over a month, insiders anticipate an announcement by early March 2026 at the latest, though this could slip if election dates remain undecided.

The BCCI's cautious approach aims to minimize disruptions, ensuring a smooth season despite the hurdles.