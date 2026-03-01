IPL 2026 schedule: When will BCCI announce it and what’s causing delay? Check reasons & latest update

The much-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is reportedly set to begin two days later than initially planned, with the tournament now likely to kick off on March 28, and conclude with the final on May 31, 2026.

According to an ESPNcricinfo report, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had previously communicated to franchises in mid-December 2025 - right before the mega auction - that the 19th edition of the IPL would start on March 26. However, the start date has been internally revised to March 28 now.

The 2026 edition of the cash-rich league is set to start inside a month. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to release the full schedule for the upcoming IPL 2026 season. This delay has left fans, franchises and players in limbo. This delay, unusual compared to previous seasons where fixtures are typically announced well in advance, stems from a combination of logistical, political, and infrastructural challenges.



ALSO READ: CSK predicted playing XI for IPL 2026: Sanju Samson to open, Ruturaj Gaikwad to bat at No.3; Dewald Brevis at No.5, MS Dhoni to bat at...

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Why Has IPL 2026 Schedule Been Delayed?

The primary reason for this minor adjustment appears to be the uncertainty surrounding the announcement of dates for assembly elections in key states: Assam, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu.

The delay isn't due to one single issue but rather a "perfect storm" of logistical and administrative hurdles:

Clash With Assembly Elections In Key States

The most significant factor contributing to the postponement is the overlap between the IPL season and upcoming Assembly elections in several states, including West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry.

The most significant factor contributing to the postponement of IPL 2026 schedule release is the upcoming Assembly Elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Assam. These elections are expected to occur in April and May, directly coinciding with the IPL's timeline. States like West Bengal (home to Kolkata Knight Riders and Eden Gardens), Tamil Nadu (Chennai Super Kings and MA Chidambaram Stadium), and Assam (where Rajasthan Royals host some matches at Barsapara Stadium) are critical IPL hubs.

During elections, local police and security forces are heavily involved in polling duties, which could lead to shortages for IPL matches. This might force venue changes, disrupt team travel, and complicate logistics for broadcasters and fans. That's why the BCCI is awaiting official polling dates from the Election Commission before finalizing IPL 2026 fixtures.

Uncertainty Over Specific Home Grounds

Additional complications arise from unresolved home venue issues for certain franchises. For instance, Rajasthan Royals face challenges with Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur due to ongoing concerns about its preparedness and safety.

The BCCI has given Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru a short window to finalize their arrangements, but this has further stalled the overall schedule release. As per reports, Rajasthan Royals and RCB are exploring alternatives home like hosting matches in Guwahati and Raipur respectively but no final decisions have been made.

Venue Readiness Post-T20 World Cup 2026

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup (hosted by India and Sri Lanka) is currently underway and ends on March 8. Five major IPL venues - Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Chennai, and Kolkata - are currently occupied.

Stadiums need time for maintenance and upgrades after international events, and any delays in handover could impact IPL preparations. Notably, the BCCI needs a "buffer period" after the final to restore pitches and rebrand stadiums from ICC to IPL colors.

When Will IPL 2026 Schedule Be Announced?

According to reports, the BCCI is in close communication with relevant authorities, including the Election Commission, to gain clarity on poll dates.

The IPL Governing Council is expected to meet next week to finalize the full schedule. Given the election situation, the BCCI might follow its previous precedent (as seen in 2009, 2014, 2019, and 2024) of releasing the schedule in two halves to accommodate the political calendar.