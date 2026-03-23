IPL 2026 Schedule: When will BCCI announce remaining fixtures? check latest update & inside details

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on March 11, 2026 officially announced the fixtures for the first phase of IPL 2026, covering matches from March 28 to April 12 but fans are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the remaining fixtures.

The first phase schedule of IPL 2026 announced by BCCI included the first 20 matches across 10 venues: Bengaluru, Mumbai, Guwahati, New Chandigarh, Lucknow, Kolkata, Chennai, Delhi, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad.

Notably, the 19th edition of IPL, the biggest T20 league on the globe, will commence when defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on March 28. The phase includes four double-headers, with afternoon games starting at 3:30 PM IST and evening ones at 7:30 PM IST.



ALSO READ: IPL 2026 predicted Playing XI and Impact Sub for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH - Check in pics

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Why Only Partial Schedule? The Election Factor

The BCCI deliberately held back the complete fixture list for IPL 2026 due to announcement of dates for the upcoming state assembly elections in several states, including Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and others. These polls require significant police and security deployment, which could impact match venues and scheduling in affected regions.

BCCI officials had earlier confirmed that the announcement of full schedule of IPL 2026 depends on the Election Commission of India finalizing and announcing poll dates. Election dates for key states were finally announced on March 15, 2026.

IPL 2026: Full Schedule Expected Soon

Cricket fans across the globe are in anticipation as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) nears the release of the complete IPL 2026 fixture list.

According to Cricbuzz, the BCCI on Sunday informed the 10 teams that it will take 3-4 days to finalise the remainder of the IPL 2026 schedule.

Schedule For First Phase Of IPL 2026

March 28 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Bengaluru

March 29 - Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Mumbai

March 30 - Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings - Guwahati

March 31 - Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans - Mullanpur

April 1 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals - Lucknow

April 2 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Kolkata

April 3 - Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings - Chennai

April 4 - Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians - Delhi

April 4 - Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals - Ahmedabad

April 5 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants - Hyderabad

April 5 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings - Bengaluru

April 6 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings - Kolkata

April 7 - Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians - Guwahati

April 8 - Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans - Delhi

April 9 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants - Kolkata

April 10 - Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Guwahati

April 11 - Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Mullanpur

April 11 - Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals - Chennai

April 12 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans - Lucknow

April 12 - Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Mumbai