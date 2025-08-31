IPL 2026 Shock: Rahul Dravid Quits Rajasthan Royals – Is Sanju Samson Staying or Leaving?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) fans woke up to shocking news as Rahul Dravid confirmed his departure as head coach ahead of IPL 2026. The “Wall” returned to RR for IPL 2025 with hopes of guiding the team to glory, but the campaign ended in disappointment, with the Royals winning just four of their 14 games and finishing ninth. Amid this backdrop, the ongoing trade talk involving Sanju Samson has grabbed headlines. Could Dravid’s exit finally settle the captain’s uncertain future at the franchise?

Dravid and Samson: A Fractured Partnership?

Reports from IPL 2025 hinted that RR captain Sanju Samson and coach Rahul Dravid weren’t always on the same page. Rumors of disagreements fueled speculation that Samson might request a trade. However, contractual realities may override personal preferences. According to Cricbuzz, Samson is bound to the Royals until IPL 2027, meaning the franchise has the final say regarding his future.

Even with Dravid stepping down, Samson cannot independently decide to leave. RR now faces three potential scenarios for managing the situation.

Scenario 1: Trading Samson

The first option is honoring Samson’s request for a trade. The Royals could explore deals with franchises needing a top-order Indian wicketkeeper. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) could have been an option following Ravichandran Ashwin’s retirement, while Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) might also show interest given their search for a permanent captain. Reports, however, suggest that no concrete deals are currently on the table.

Scenario 2: Releasing Samson Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

The second possibility is releasing Samson before the mini auction. If RR decides to hand captaincy to someone like Riyan Parag, they could pursue a high-profile top-order replacement such as Cameron Green. Yet, given the limited options in a mini auction, this move carries risk.

Scenario 3: Retaining Samson

Lastly, RR could simply retain Samson for the remaining two years of his contract. While this may not please the captain personally, the franchise has full control. Dravid’s departure alone is unlikely to change Samson’s immediate future with RR.

KKR’s Interest: Could Dravid and Samson Reunite?

With Chandrakant Pandit leaving as KKR’s head coach and Shreyas Iyer’s release, the Knight Riders are entering a transitional phase. Reports suggest KKR could benefit from Dravid’s experience in team-building and nurturing young talent, making him a prime candidate to lead their squad.

KKR’s potential interest in Sanju Samson has been documented, but earlier talks reportedly fell through due to franchise demands. If Dravid joins KKR, it could reopen negotiations, potentially bringing the duo back together. Having Samson as a wicketkeeper-batter with leadership experience could strengthen KKR’s lineup, especially with the team needing reliable Indian options at the top.

What’s Next for RR and Samson?

The upcoming IPL 2026 season will test RR’s strategic decision-making. While Dravid’s exit grabs the headlines, the franchise holds the power over Samson’s fate. Whether through a trade, auction release, or retention, RR’s choice will shape their campaign.

For KKR, a Dravid-Samson reunion could offer stability, leadership, and a tactical edge as the team restructures. The combination of Samson’s on-field prowess and Dravid’s mentorship could be pivotal for the Knight Riders as they aim to return to championship contention.