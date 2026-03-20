IPL 2026 SL Players: Bad news for RCB, LSG & SRH as players to undergo fitness tests to get NOC

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said on Friday that its players will only be cleared to participate in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) after completing mandatory physical performance tests.

SLC added that Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis and Dushmantha Chameera have received their No Objection Certificates (NOCs), while the likes of Wanindu Hasaranga, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, and Eshan Malinga will join their respective franchises after clearing their fitness tests, most probably in the coming week.

“Only those who successfully meet the required standards of the physical performance tests will be cleared to participate in the ongoing domestic tournament and also granted an NOC to take part in IPL 2026.

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“Accordingly, Dushmantha Chameera, Pathum Nissanka, and Kamindu Mendis, who have successfully completed their physical performance tests, have been issued NOCs to participate in the IPL. Nuwan Thushara’s eligibility for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to participate in the IPL will be subject to the outcome of his Physical Performance Test.

“Wanindu Hasaranga, Eshan Malinga, and Matheesha Pathirana, who have requested NOCs to participate in IPL 2026, are yet to undergo the Physical Performance Test, as they are still undergoing rehabilitation to recover from injuries sustained. The respective players will undergo the tests upon completion of their recovery and rehabilitation programs,” said SLC in a statement on Friday.

With IPL 2026 to begin on March 28, Chameera and Nissanka will now link up with Delhi Capitals, while Mendis will join Sunrisers Hyderabad. Pathirana, who is to turn out for Kolkata Knight Riders, has been on the sidelines after a hamstring injury ruled him out of Sri Lanka’s campaign in the mid-way of 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup.

Hasaranga (Lucknow Super Giants), Malinga (Sunrisers Hyderabad), and Thushara (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) also missed the World Cup at various stages due to injuries to hamstring, shoulder and broken left thumb.

“Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) wishes to announce that players who have requested to participate in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 will be issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC) only upon successfully passing SLC’s mandatory Physical Performance Test.

“At present, SLC is conducting an eight-week specialized physical training program for all nationally contracted players. This initiative aims to enhance players’ physical performance standards in preparation for upcoming international assignments.

“Along with this program, players are also undergoing the mandatory physical performance tests, a routine process followed to check the fitness standards of the players,” added SLC.