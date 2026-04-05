IPL 2026: SRH vs LSG Preview, Pitch Report, Playing XI & Prediction: Rishabh Pant & Ishan Kishan in action

The tenth fixture of the 2026 Indian Premier League features a clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). This afternoon encounter is set to take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad, with a scheduled start time of 3:30 PM IST on Sunday, April 5.

Team Form and Match Context

Lucknow Super Giants enter this contest looking to rebound from a season-opening loss against Delhi Capitals. Their initial outing was marred by an underwhelming performance from the batting department, resulting in a total that their bowling unit, despite a valiant effort, could not defend. A primary objective for LSG in this match will be ensuring their top order finds its rhythm.

In contrast, Sunrisers Hyderabad arrive with significant momentum following a dominant 65-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders. Their top-order batters displayed excellent form in that fixture, and the team will look to capitalize on their strong historical record at their home ground.

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Essential Match Details

Fixture: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, Match 10, IPL 2026

Date: April 05, 2026 (Sunday)

Time: 3:30 PM IST / 10:00 AM GMT / 3:30 PM LOCAL

Location: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

Head to Head Record: 6 matches played; Lucknow Super Giants (4) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (2).

Conditions and Pitch Analysis

The weather in Hyderabad on Sunday afternoon is expected to be hot and humid, with temperatures hovering around 32°C and humidity levels at approximately 43%.

The surface at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium is traditionally excellent for batting. It is a flat track offering negligible assistance to bowlers. Combined with a fast outfield and reliable bounce that aids power hitting, the venue boasts a high average first-innings T20I score of 230.

Predicted Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (c) (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, David Payne.

(Impact Player: Eshan Malinga)

Lucknow Super Giants:

Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Mohsin Khan, Mohammed Shami, Anrich Nortje, Prince Yadav.

(Impact Player: Shahbaz Ahmed)

Match Prediction

While LSG possesses significant talent, their batting unit appeared out of sync in their previous game. Sunrisers Hyderabad, bolstered by a strong recent win and home advantage, currently hold the edge in momentum. Consequently, SRH are the favorites to secure the win this Sunday.