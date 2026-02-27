IPL 2026 start pushed to March 28 due to…: Full schedule to be out on THIS date; check inside details

The much-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is reportedly set to begin two days later than initially planned, with the tournament now likely to kick off on March 28, and conclude with the final on May 31, 2026.

According to an ESPNcricinfo report, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had previously communicated to franchises in mid-December 2025 - right before the mega auction - that the 19th edition of the IPL would start on March 26. However, the start date has been internally revised to March 28 now.



Why The Delay?

The primary reason for this minor adjustment appears to be the uncertainty surrounding the announcement of dates for assembly elections in key states: Assam, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu.

Notably, these elections could impact venue availability, security arrangements, and overall logistics for matches in those regions. The delay in finalizing the full schedule stems directly from waiting for clearer election calendars from the Election Commission.

States like West Bengal (home to Kolkata Knight Riders and Eden Gardens), Tamil Nadu (Chennai Super Kings and MA Chidambaram Stadium), and Assam (where Rajasthan Royals host some matches at Barsapara Stadium) are critical IPL hubs.

During elections, local police and security forces are heavily involved in polling duties, which could lead to shortages for IPL matches. This might force venue changes, disrupt team travel, and complicate logistics for broadcasters and fans. That's why the BCCI is awaiting official polling dates from the Election Commission before finalizing IPL 2026 fixtures.

Venue Dilemma For IPL 2026 Opener

As the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are expected to feature in the season opener. However, there is ongoing debate regarding the venue:

Chinnaswamy Stadium: While the Karnataka government has cleared the stadium for use, the franchise is still in discussions regarding whether to host their home games there following safety concerns from last year's victory celebrations incident.

Alternative Options: Navi Mumbai, Raipur, and Pune have been shortlisted as potential backup venues if a final agreement isn't reached.

What's Next?

The IPL Governing Council is expected to meet next week to finalize the full schedule. Given the election situation, the BCCI might follow its previous precedent (as seen in 2009, 2014, 2019, and 2024) of releasing the schedule in two halves to accommodate the political calendar.