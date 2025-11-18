IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad Confirms Australian Star To Captain After Retention

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have officially confirmed that Australian superstar Pat Cummins will continue as their captain for the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The announcement came shortly after the retention deadline on November 15, solidifying Cummins’ position as the leader of the 2016 champions for the third consecutive year.

A Leadership Continuation SRH Trusts

Cummins first took charge of SRH in IPL 2024, and his impact was immediate. In his debut season as captain, he impressively guided the team to the IPL 2024 final, where they finished as runners-up to Kolkata Knight Riders, a franchise he himself represented earlier in his IPL career.

Although the franchise did not replicate the same success in 2025, ending the season sixth on the points table, SRH management has shown confidence in Cummins’ leadership, experience, and cricketing temperament.

SRH Announces Decision Ahead of Mini Auction

SRH made the decision public through their official social media channels, confirming that Cummins will be at the helm when the team enters the 2026 mini auction. With captaincy settled, the management is now expected to shape its squad around Cummins’ tactical style and the core performers retained for the new season.

Why Cummins Remains SRH’s Top Choice

Pat Cummins brings a blend of calm leadership, big-match experience, and tactical sharpness. As Australia’s multi-format captain and one of world cricket’s most respected figures, his influence naturally extends beyond bowling or captaincy. With Cummins confirmed as captain, SRH will now focus on addressing the gaps that hurt their consistency in 2025. The franchise has already refreshed parts of its squad through the retention and release process, including decisions around key overseas and domestic players.

Players retained ahead of the IPL 2026 auction:

Pat Cummins (captain), Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aniket Verma, R. Smaran, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Kamindu Mendis, Harshal Patel, Brydon Carse, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Malinga, Zeeshan Ansari.