IPL 2026 Team of the tournament: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to open with Virat Kohli, full XI revealed, only 1 CSK star makes the cut

Zee Digital's IPL 2026 Team of the Tournament features four representatives each from RCB and SRH, with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi headlining a remarkable twelve that spans all roles and match situations. From record-shattering batting displays to game-changing spells, IPL 2026 delivered unforgettable performances throughout the season. Check out our Team of the Tournament featuring the stars who stood above the rest and defined this year's competition.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Opener) Inns 16 | Runs 776 | SR 237.30 | Ave 48.50 | 1x100 / 5x50

In 16 innings, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi amassed 776 runs at a stunning strike rate of 237.30, averaging 48.50 with one century and five fifties, numbers that made him the undisputed standout batter of IPL 2026. He broke several record in the season but the highlight was breaking Chris Gayle's maximum sixes record in a season set in way back 2012.

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Virat Kohli (Opener) Inns 16 | Runs 675 | SR 165.84 | Ave 56.25 | 1x100 / 5x50

Ageless at 37, Kohli crafted 675 runs across 16 innings averaging 56.25 at 165.84, registering one century and five fifties in his fourth consecutive 600-plus-run IPL season.

Ishan Kishan, wk (SRH) Inns 15 | Runs 602 | SR 182.42 | Ave 40.13 | 6x50 | Ct/St 9/1

The SRH wicketkeeper was a constant menace, scoring 602 runs in 15 innings at 182.42 with six fifties while also accounting for nine catches and a stumping behind the stumps.

Rajat Patidar, capt (RCB) Inns 15 | Runs 501 | SR 192.69 | Ave 41.75 | 5x50

Patidar joined MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma as the only captains to lift back-to-back IPL trophies, and his batting in 2026 made a compelling case for him being among the very best in the format. Only Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma hit more sixes; among those with 500-plus runs, only those two bettered his strike rate; no non-opener with 150-plus runs scored faster. He set the tone early with 31 off 12 against SRH, 48 not out off 19 against CSK, 53 off 20 at the Wankhede, and then produced one of the signature knocks of the tournament in Qualifier 1 against Gujarat Titans. RCB were raising the roof, and their captain was leading the charge.

Heinrich Klaasen (Overseas, SRH) Inns 15 | Runs 624 | SR 160.00 | Ave 48.00 | 6x50

The South African powerhouse became the first middle-order batter in T20 history to cross 600 runs outside the top three, finishing with 624 runs in 15 innings at 160.00, averaging 48.00 with six fifties.

Krunal Pandya (RCB) Mat 16 | Runs 226 | SR 145.80 | Wkts 14 | Econ 8.41

A genuine match-winner in both departments, Krunal chipped in with 226 runs at 145.80 and snared 14 wickets at an economy of 8.41 across 16 matches to rank among the season's most valuable players.

Jason Holder (Overseas, GT) Mat 14 | Wkts 16 | Econ 9.12 | SR 142.30

The towering West Indian all-rounder provided lower-order firepower with the bat and delivered crucial wickets in the middle overs, making him one of the most complete overseas options of the season.

Sunil Narine (Overseas, KKR) Mat 13 | Wkts 15 | Econ 6.64 | Ave 22.60

In a season where bowlers were routinely taken apart, Narine stood apart with 15 wickets in 13 matches at a miserly economy of 6.64, averaging 22.60 as KKR's most reliable weapon.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB) Mat 16 | Wkts 28 | Econ 7.95 | Ave 17.89

The veteran seamer was simply relentless, claiming 28 wickets in 16 matches at an average of 17.89 and an economy of 7.95, coming agonisingly close to a record third Purple Cap.

Jofra Archer (Overseas, RR) Mat 16 | Wkts 25 | Econ 9.31 | Ave 22.36

Rajasthan's spearhead throughout, Archer claimed 25 wickets in 16 matches at 22.36, with 14 of those arriving in the powerplay to rank him fourth among all bowlers in that phase.

Mohammad Siraj (GT) Mat 17 | Wkts 26 | Econ 8.84 | Ave 20.11

GT's new-ball enforcer was a menace from ball one, picking up 26 wickets across 17 matches at an economy of 8.84 and an average of 20.11 to power his side all the way to the final.

Impact Player: Urvil Patel

Urvil Patel takes the Impact Player slot, providing explosive batting at the top of the order whenever called upon and giving captains a dangerous trump card in situations demanding rapid acceleration. He scored 189 runs in 7 games at 201.56 strike rate.

Full XI: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Rajat Patidar (capt), Heinrich Klaasen, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Sunil Narine, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jofra Archer, Mohammad Siraj | Impact: Urvil Patel