IPL 2026 to begin on March 28 with RCB in action: When will BCCI announce full schedule & what’s causing delay?

The wait is finally over as the much-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is officially set to kick off on March 28, Star Sports, the official broadcasters of the cash-rich tournament has confirmed.

The start date for the IPL 2026 was announced just before the T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand got underway at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, February 8.

Notably, the announcement from Star Sports comes amid growing excitement for the 19th edition of the IPL, with the tournament running until the final on May 31, 2026. Further details about IPL 2026, including the full schedule, will be announced in due course.



RCB In Action In IPL 2026 Season Opener

In keeping with IPL tradition, the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are expected to feature in the curtain-raiser.

After ending their 18-year trophy drought last season by defeating Punjab Kings, RCB will return to the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium to begin their title defense. While the official opponent is yet to be confirmed, reports suggest a high-stakes rematch against the 2025 runners-up, Punjab Kings.

IPL 2026 Schedule Announcement Delay

Notably, there has been a delay in the announcement of IPL 2026 full schedule. This delay from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has left fans, franchises and players in limbo. The most significant factor contributing to the postponement of IPL 2026 schedule release is the upcoming Assembly Elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Assam.

These elections are expected to occur in April and May, directly coinciding with the IPL's timeline. States like West Bengal (home to Kolkata Knight Riders and Eden Gardens), Tamil Nadu (Chennai Super Kings and MA Chidambaram Stadium), and Assam (where Rajasthan Royals host some matches at Barsapara Stadium) are critical IPL hubs.

During elections, local police and security forces are heavily involved in polling duties, which could lead to shortages for IPL matches. This might force venue changes, disrupt team travel, and complicate logistics for broadcasters and fans. That's why the BCCI is awaiting official polling dates from the Election Commission before finalizing IPL 2026 fixtures.