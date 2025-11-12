Advertisement
ARJUN TENDULKAR

IPL 2026 Trade Buzz: Arjun Tendulkar To LSG, Shardul Thakur Set For Mumbai Indians Return - Reports

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Nov 12, 2025, 07:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau
IPL 2026 Trade Buzz: Arjun Tendulkar To LSG, Shardul Thakur Set For Mumbai Indians Return - ReportsImage Credit:- X/ Cricbuzz

In what could be one of the most talked-about trade moves ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, reports suggest that Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are in advanced discussions to sign Arjun Tendulkar from the Mumbai Indians (MI). In exchange, Shardul Thakur is reportedly set to move to Mumbai, strengthening their all-round department before the upcoming season.

According to media reports, the trade could soon be finalised, with sources indicating that both franchises have shown mutual interest in the player swap. Interestingly, Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is said to have inadvertently hinted at the trade during a discussion on his YouTube channel, sparking a wave of speculation among fans and analysts.

Mumbai Indians Eye Experience; LSG Look to Build for the Future

For the Mumbai Indians, the inclusion of Shardul Thakur would be a valuable boost to their pace attack, offering both bowling depth and lower-order batting firepower. Shardul, who previously represented CSK, KKR, and LSG, has built a reputation as a clutch performer in tight games, often referred to as “Lord Shardul” by fans for his ability to deliver under pressure.

Meanwhile, LSG’s interest in Arjun Tendulkar appears to be a move aimed at building for the future. The 25-year-old left-arm pacer, who made his IPL debut for MI in 2023, has shown promise with the new ball and offers a left-arm seam option that many franchises look for in their squad balance. With KL Rahul and Justin Langer expected to continue their leadership roles, Arjun could find greater opportunities to develop and gain experience under LSG’s setup.

Trade Yet to Be Officially Confirmed

While no official statement has been released by either franchise or the IPL Governing Council, insiders suggest the deal could be finalised before the player retention deadline. If approved, the move would mark a notable shift in strategy for both teams: MI would secure an experienced Indian pacer-allrounder in Shardul, while LSG would acquire a young, developing left-arm bowler in Arjun Tendulkar.

Such pre-auction trades have become increasingly common in the IPL as teams look to restructure their squads and manage salary caps effectively. With the retention deadline approaching, fans can expect more such headline-making moves in the coming weeks.

About the Author
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey, part of Zee News English's Sports Desk, is a passionate sports journalist with a focus on cricket, football, WWE, and tennis. Known for his keen eye and storytelling skills, he brings... Read more

