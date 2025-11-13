IPL 2026 Trade Buzz: Mayank Markande, Shardul Thakur Boost Mumbai Indians’ Squad

The Mumbai Indians (MI) are quietly but strategically shaping their squad ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, with reports suggesting they are closing in on leg-spinner Mayank Markande from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Following the buzz around Sanju Samson-Ravindra Jadeja trade between CSK and RR, MI’s trade activity has largely flown under the radar but could prove pivotal in their push for a sixth IPL title.

Markande Set for a Homecoming at Mumbai Indians

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

If finalized, this deal will see Mayank Markande return to his first IPL home. The 28-year-old leg-spinner made a stellar debut for MI in 2018, claiming 15 wickets in 14 matches, including a memorable scalp of MS Dhoni. His debut performance earned him a brief stint with the Indian national team, though subsequent seasons failed to replicate that early success.

After Rahul Chahar joined MI in 2019, Markande’s opportunities dwindled, prompting a move to other franchises. KKR picked him up in the IPL 2025 auction for ₹30 lakh but did not field him in a single game. Sources indicate that the proposed MI-KKR deal may be an all-cash trade, with no player exchange currently confirmed.

MI’s Strategic Moves in the Spin Department

The inclusion of Markande is part of MI’s plan to strengthen their Indian core ahead of the IPL 2026 season. Alongside leg-spinners Karn Sharma and Vignesh Puthur, Markande’s return would add depth and experience to Mumbai’s spin attack.

While Rahul Chahar, currently with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), was also reportedly on MI’s radar, no formal talks have been confirmed. Chahar, who played just one match last season despite being bought for ₹3.2 crore, could reunite with his elder cousin Deepak Chahar at MI if discussions progress.

Bolstering the Pace and All-Round Departments

MI have already made headlines with the potential addition of Shardul Thakur from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), a move expected to reinforce their pace-bowling and all-round capabilities. Combined with established bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Deepak Chahar, the five-time champions are clearly focusing on building a robust bowling lineup capable of challenging the best teams in IPL 2026.

The overseas contingent remains a strong pillar of MI’s strategy. Players like Ryan Rickelton, Trent Boult, Mitchell Santner, Will Jacks, and Allah Ghazanfar form a solid foundation. With the mini auction tentatively set for December 15, MI are expected to hunt for backup pacers and a finishing option to complement their already well-rounded squad.

Mayank Markande’s IPL Career Overview

Markande’s IPL journey has been a tale of early promise and intermittent opportunities. Here’s a snapshot of his career stats:

Seasons Played: 6 (3 with MI, 2 with SRH, 1 with RR)

Matches: 39

Wickets: 41

Best Figures: 4/27

Average: 25.83

Strike Rate: 20.93

Economy Rate: 7.41

Currently representing Punjab in the Ranji Trophy, Markande has impressed with both ball and bat, picking up three wickets in as many matches at an economy of 2.96, while contributing 73 runs with the bat. His IPL 2026 signing could well mark a resurgence in his T20 career.