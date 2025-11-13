IPL 2026 Trade : LSG Trade Shardul Thakur To Mumbai Indians For Rs 2 Crore Ahead of IPL 2026, His Reaction Is Priceless - WATCH

In a significant development ahead of the Indian Premier League 2026 (IPL 2026), all-rounder Shardul Thakur has been traded from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to Mumbai Indians (MI) for a sum of Rs 2 crore.

The trade marks a homecoming for Thakur, who will once again don the Mumbai Indians jersey — the franchise from his home state. The IPL’s official statement confirmed, “Lucknow Super Giants all-rounder, Shardul Thakur is all set to represent Mumbai Indians, following a trade between the two franchises. The Mumbai-based all-rounder was picked up by the Lucknow Super Giants for INR 2 crore as an injury replacement for the 18th edition of the league, wherein he featured in 10 games.”

During his stint with LSG in IPL 2025, Thakur played 10 matches, claiming 13 wickets, though his economy rate stood at 11.02. Initially unsold at the mega auction, he was later signed by LSG as a replacement for Mohsin Khan. The trade now allows Lucknow to free up their purse and pursue a top-tier overseas all-rounder for the upcoming season.

Mumbai Indians as the trade confirmed posted the welcoming video on their social media platforms -

Thakur MI connection

For Thakur, the move comes at a time when he is also set to captain the Mumbai Ranji Trophy team for the 2025–26 season making this a symbolic homecoming. In the IPL, he will play under Hardik Pandya, who took over the Mumbai Indians’ captaincy from Rohit Sharma in 2024.

Shardul Thakur’s IPL Journey

Shardul’s IPL journey has been as eventful as it has been successful. He made his debut in 2015 with Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab), featuring in one match. His breakthrough came with the Rising Pune Supergiants in 2017, where he picked up 11 wickets, earning him an India ODI debut the same year. He was then acquired by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2018, playing a pivotal role in their title-winning campaign by taking 16 wickets in 13 games. In 2021, he finished as CSK’s leading wicket-taker with 21 scalps, helping them lift the trophy again.

Over the years, Shardul has represented multiple franchises Delhi Capitals (2022), Kolkata Knight Riders (2023), and a brief return to CSK (2024) before being picked up by LSG in 2025 as a replacement player.

Now, as he reunites with Mumbai Indians, Thakur brings experience, aggression, and match-winning ability to a squad already stacked with talent.