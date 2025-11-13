After Shardul, Another Big Fish Lands In Mumbai Indians -You Won’t Believe Who

Mumbai Indians (MI) have pulled off yet another big trade ahead of the IPL 2026 season, acquiring West Indies all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford from Gujarat Titans (GT) for Rs 2.6 crore. The move comes shortly after MI announced the signing of Shardul Thakur from Lucknow Super Giants, signaling a strong intent to rebuild their core with proven match-winners ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Rutherford’s inclusion adds both power and flexibility to Mumbai’s middle order, an area the franchise has been keen to strengthen following their inconsistent batting performances in IPL 2025. Known for his explosive stroke play and ability to finish games, the 27-year-old Caribbean cricketer could play a pivotal role under the leadership of Hardik Pandya, who continues as MI’s captain.

“West Indies all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford is set to represent the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL 2026 season following a successful trade from the Gujarat Titans (GT). Acquired by GT for a fee of INR 2.6 crore, Rutherford will move to MI at his existing fee. The 27-year-old has featured in 44 T20Is for the West Indies and holds the record for the highest sixth-wicket partnership in T20Is, having stitched together a 139-run stand with Andre Russell against Australia in Perth,” read an official IPL statement.

The statement further mentioned, “Rutherford has played 23 IPL matches so far, having earlier represented Delhi Capitals in 2019 and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2022. He was part of the MI squad in 2020 and the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2024, but did not feature in the playing XI during those seasons.”

Rutherford GT Outing

Rutherford had a solid outing with Gujarat Titans during the IPL 2025 season, where he played 13 matches, scoring 291 runs at a strike rate of 157.29. His ability to accelerate quickly in the death overs and provide handy overs with his medium pace bowling made him a valuable addition to the Titans’ lineup. Despite his contributions, GT’s failure to reach the playoffs triggered several roster changes, leading to Rutherford’s move back to MI. For Mumbai Indians, this trade marks their second major signing of the pre-season. Earlier in the day, they brought in Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur from Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 2 crore, bolstering their all-round depth. With both Shardul and Rutherford on board, MI appear well-prepared to mount a strong challenge in IPL 2026 as they aim for their record sixth title.