IPL 2026 Trade Window: Not Only CSK, These Teams Also Want RR Captain Sanju Samson

Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have shown interest in bringing India wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson in their camp before the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season.

Over the past week, the chatter linking Sanju with Chennai Super Kings has been prominent on social media. Several CSK fan clubs have been discussing the prospects of having Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson in their franchise.

According to a Cricbuzz report, the Chennai-based franchise is open to welcoming Samson in their fold during the IPL 2026 trade window.

"We are definitely looking at Sanju. He is an Indian batter, who is a keeper and an opener. So if he is available, we will certainly have a look at the option of having him in our fold. Who we will trade him with we have not taken that call because the matter has not gone that far. But yes, in principle, we are interested," the CSK official, involved in the decision-making process, told Cricbuzz.

However, CSK is not the only IPL franchise, who are interested in adding Sanju to their squad ahead of the IPL 2025 season. A couple of other teams have also approached the Royals for Samson.

Notably, the IPL trading window is currently open and it remains to be seen if CSK will make a formal approach to the RR management.

If CSK wants to bring in Samson, they would be required to trade their player in return. Notably, Samson was the No 1 retention of Rajasthan Royals at Rs 18 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 season.

Historically, there are not too many instances of CSK invoking a trade. They have only traded Robin Uthappa from Rajasthan Royals ahead of the 2021 season one-way all-cash deal.