IPL 2026 updated points table after DC beat RR by 7 wickets: PBKS on top, Delhi Capitals move up to 7th; RR, RCB, CSK at...,check full standings

In a high-scoring thriller at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on May 1, Delhi Capitals (DC) reignited their IPL 2026 campaign by chasing down a formidable 226-run target (their highest-ever successful run chase) with five balls to spare, defeating Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 7 wickets.

This impressive 7-wicket victory snapped Delhi Capitals's three-match losing streak and provided a much-needed boost to their playoff hopes. The result also changed the mid-table standings as the IPL 2026 enters its business end.



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Rahul And Nissanka Star With Bat In Run Chase

Chasing a formidable target of 226, Delhi Capitals looked clinical from the first ball. Openers KL Rahul and Pathum Nissanka dismantled the Rajasthan bowling attack with a 110-run opening stand. Nissanka was the early aggressor, smashing 62 off just 33 balls, while captain KL Rahul anchored the pursuit with a sublime 75 off 40 deliveries.

Despite a mid-innings wobble where Rahul fell in the 16th over, Nitish Rana (33 off 17) and the finishing duo of Tristan Stubbs ( 18 not out off 11) and Ashutosh Sharma (25 not out off 15) ensured there were no late heartbreaks. Delhi reached the target with five balls to spare, finishing at 226/3.

Royals' Total Not Enough Despite Parag’s Fireworks

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals posted a competitive 225/6, fueled by a captain’s knock from Riyan Parag. Parag hammered 90 off 50 balls, supported by a late-inning blitz from Donovan Ferreira, who remained unbeaten on 47 not out off a mere 14 balls.

For Delhi, the return of Mitchell Starc proved decisive. The Australian veteran was the pick of the bowlers, returning figures of 3/40 and claiming the crucial wicket of Parag just as he looked set to take the total beyond 240.

Updated IPL 2026 Points Table

With this victory, Delhi Capitals (DC) moved up to the 6th position in the IPL 2026 points table, keeping their playoff hopes alive. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings (PBKS) continue to remain at the top of the table with most wins and a strong net run rate.

IPL 2026 Playoff Implications

Punjab Kings (PBKS) look rock-solid at the top with 13 points and excellent form. The race for top-four spots remains tight, with RCB, SRH, and RR all on 12 points.

Meanwhile, RR missed a golden opportunity to go top of the table. They remain 4th but have played more games (10) than the three teams above them. DC (now on 8 points) are back in the mix but need consistent wins in their remaining games to secure a playoff berth. Their next fixtures include tough encounters against CSK, KKR, and PBKS.

Overall, the IPL 2026 season continues to deliver entertainment with high-scoring games and clinical run chases. With several matches left, the battle for playoff qualification is heating up.