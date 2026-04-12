IPL 2026 Updated points table after DC vs CSK, PBKS vs SRH & ahead of MI vs RCB; Check

Chennai Super Kings achieved their inaugural win of the IPL 2026 tournament by overcoming Delhi Capitals by a margin of 23 runs during the 18th league fixture at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium. This commanding collective effort allowed CSK to secure their first points and ascend to the 9th spot in the rankings. This victory serves as a critical catalyst for their season following a challenging opening phase.

CSK’s Dominant Batting Foundation

Electing to bat first, the Super Kings amassed a formidable score of 212/2 within their allotted 20 overs. Sanju Samson delivered a masterclass performance, remaining not out with a brilliant 115 runs from only 56 deliveries. His innings featured 15 boundaries and 4 maximums, reflecting a strike rate of 205.36. Supporting the effort, Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad added 15 runs, while Ayush Mhatre contributed a vital, rapid 59 to solidify the match winning total.

Delhi Capitals’ Pursuit and Final Result

In response to the target of 213, Delhi Capitals showed resilience but ultimately concluded their innings at 189 runs. While the batting unit put forth a commendable effort, they were unable to replicate the scoring intensity required during the middle and final overs. Consequently, while DC stays in the upper section of the table, they failed to solidify their standing further.

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IPL 2026 Updated Points Table: Rankings as of April 11

Following the conclusion of the CSK vs DC encounter, Rajasthan Royals maintain their lead at the summit with 8 points from 4 games. Punjab Kings follow closely in second with 7 points. Despite their loss, Delhi Capitals hold the fourth spot. CSK’s first win has successfully moved them away from the very bottom of the rankings.

Currently, Chennai Super Kings occupy the 9th position with 2 points from 4 outings, marginally improving their net run rate to -1.532. Delhi Capitals, despite the setback, retain a top four presence with a net run rate of +0.322.

Official Standings Post Match 18

Pos Team P W L NR Pts NRR

1 RR 4 4 0 0 8 +2.055

2 PBKS 4 3 0 1 7 +0.720

3 RCB 3 2 1 0 4 +1.231

4 DC 4 2 2 0 4 +0.322

5 LSG 3 2 1 0 4 -0.359

6 SRH 4 1 3 0 2 -0.024

7 GT 3 1 2 0 2 -0.270

8 MI 3 1 2 0 2 -0.715

9 CSK 4 1 3 0 2 -1.532

10 KKR 4 0 3 1 1 -1.315

Future Outlook for the Franchises

Now that the Chennai Super Kings have successfully registered points, the squad will focus on generating consistent winning momentum to move higher in the standings. Conversely, Delhi Capitals will look to rectify their errors immediately to ensure they remain a fixture in the top half of the IPL 2026 points table.

