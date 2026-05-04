IPL 2026 updated points table after GT vs PBKS match: Punjab on top despite loss, Gujarat gain momentum; check full standings, orange cap & purple cap leaderboard

Gujarat Titans (GT) kept their IPL 2026 season playoff hopes alive with a hard-fought 4-wicket victory over the table-toppers Punjab Kings (PBKS) in a low-scoring thriller at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 3, 2026.

The hard-fought victory gave Gujarat Titans their third consecutive win, boosting their playoff hopes, while PBKS suffered a second straight defeat but retained the top position in the IPL 2026 points table due to their strong net run rate (NRR).



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Updated IPL 2026 Points Table (After Match 46)

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Gujarat Titans' victory has created a massive logjam in the middle of the table. While PBKS holds a slim lead, only one point separates the 2nd and 5th positions. Here is the updated points table after GT vs PBKS match:



The battle for the Top 4 is well and truly on



Punjab Kings currently sit right at the top of the standings



Predict your Top in the comments #TATAIPL | #KhelBindaas pic.twitter.com/UdVYM0WQZ8 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 3, 2026

Key Takeaway On IPL 2026 Standings

Punjab Kings (PBKS) lead with 13 points from 9 games (6 wins, 2 losses, 1 NR). Their NRR remains solid despite the loss.

For Gujarat, this win was vital; their NRR remains negative, so they will likely need to rely on outright points rather than tie-breakers to secure a Top 4 finish.

A cluster of teams (RCB, SRH, RR, GT) sit on 12 points. RCB boasts the best NRR among them (+1.420). GT improved to 12 points with this win but stay 5th due to NRR.

Bottom teams (MI and LSG) face uphill battles with only 4 points each.

Orange Cap Leaderboard (Most Runs) - Updated After GT vs PBKS

SRH star Abhishek Sharma continues to hold the Orange Cap, though KL Rahul is breathing down his neck. Young sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi remains in the top four after a stellar run for Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, Sai Sudharsan (GT) scored a crucial fifty in the chase, entering the top 5.

Orange certainly looks good on Abhishek Sharma



Who makes the big jump next week? #TATAIPL | #KhelBindaas pic.twitter.com/Kp6Kkmg21z — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 3, 2026

Purple Cap Leaderboard (Most Wickets) - Updated After GT vs PBKS

The bowling charts are currently dominated by experience. Bhuvneshwar Kumar leads the pack, while Kagiso Rabada (GT) picked up 2 wickets, strengthening his position in the top order.

Master of his craft



The clinical Bhuvneshwar Kumar leads the race



Will he claim the Purple Cap for the 3rd time? #TATAIPL | #KhelBindaas pic.twitter.com/ov9Z1tewAz — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 3, 2026

What’s Next?

The IPL 2026 playoff race intensifies with tight contests at the top. PBKS face SRH next, while GT will look to build on their winning streak. RCB and SRH remain strong contenders with high NRRs.