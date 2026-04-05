IPL 2026 Updated points table after MI vs DC, RR vs GT & ahead of RCB vs CSK: Check

The IPL 2026 points table saw a major shake-up after Saturday’s high-intensity double-header, with Rajasthan Royals climbing to the top and Delhi Capitals securing second place following impressive wins.



IPL 2026 RCB vs CSK Live Cricket Score

DC vs MI: Sameer Rizvi Stars in Dominant Chase

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Delhi Capitals registered a convincing six-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in the first match of the day.

After being put in to bat, Mumbai Indians posted 162 all out in 20 overs. Captain Suryakumar Yadav led from the front with a composed 51 off 36 balls, while Rohit Sharma (35) and Naman Dhir (28) chipped in with useful contributions.

Delhi’s bowling unit delivered a disciplined performance, with Mukesh Kumar picking up two wickets. Lungi Ngidi, Axar Patel, Vipraj Nigam, and T Natarajan also made crucial breakthroughs.

Chasing 163, Delhi had an early setback as KL Rahul fell for just 1 in the opening over. However, Sameer Rizvi turned the game on its head with a sensational 90 off 51 deliveries. He found solid support in Pathum Nissanka, who scored 44 off 30 balls, as DC comfortably chased down the target in 18.1 overs.

RR vs GT: Royals Hold Nerve in Last-Over Thriller

In the second game, Rajasthan Royals edged out Gujarat Titans by six runs in a nail-biting contest at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Batting first, Rajasthan posted a strong total of 210. Dhruv Jurel was the standout performer with a brilliant 75 off 42 balls, while Yashasvi Jaiswal added a crucial half-century.

Gujarat Titans responded aggressively, with Sai Sudharsan and Kumar Kushagra stitching together a 78-run opening stand. Riyan Parag broke the partnership by dismissing Kushagra, before Ravi Bishnoi took control of the game.

Bishnoi delivered a match-winning spell, picking up four wickets and dismantling Gujarat’s middle order. Despite a late fightback from Rashid Khan and Kagiso Rabada, who added 43 runs, Tushar Deshpande held his nerve in the final over, defending 11 runs to seal the win for Rajasthan.

IPL 2026 Points Table (Updated)

Rajasthan Royals – Played: 2 | Won: 2 | Points: 4 | NRR: +2.233

Delhi Capitals – Played: 2 | Won: 2 | Points: 4 | NRR: +1.170

Punjab Kings – Played: 2 | Won: 2 | Points: 4 | NRR: +0.637

Royal Challengers Bengaluru – Played: 1 | Won: 1 | Points: 2 | NRR: +2.907

Sunrisers Hyderabad – Played: 2 | Won: 1 | Points: 2 | NRR: +0.469

Mumbai Indians – Played: 2 | Won: 1 | Points: 2 | NRR: -0.206

Gujarat Titans – Played: 2 | Won: 0 | Points: 0 | NRR: -0.424

Lucknow Super Giants – Played: 1 | Won: 0 | Points: 0 | NRR: -1.397

Kolkata Knight Riders – Played: 2 | Won: 0 | Points: 0 | NRR: -1.964

Chennai Super Kings – Played: 2 | Won: 0 | Points: 0