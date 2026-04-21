IPL 2026 updated points table after MI vs GT match: Punjab Kings on top, Mumbai Indians jump to 7th spot; RCB, CSK at..., check full standings

Mumbai Indians produced a dominant performance in Match 30 of IPL 2026, thrashing Gujarat Titans by a massive 99 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday, April 20.

The commanding victory, powered by Tilak Varma's maiden IPL century, not only ended MI’s four-match losing streak but also catapulted them from the bottom of the table to the 7th spot with a significant boost to their net run rate.



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Match Summary: Tilak Varma & Ashwani Kumar Shine

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MI 199/5 in 20 overs - Tilak Varma starred with a sensational unbeaten 101 off just 45 balls (including 8 fours and 7 sixes). He accelerated dramatically after a slow start (19 off 22), smashing 82 runs off his next 23 deliveries. Naman Dhir contributed 45, while Kagiso Rabada picked up 3/33 for GT.

GT 100 all out in 15.5 overs - Gujarat Titans were bundled out well short of the 200-run target. Ashwani Kumar was the pick of MI's bowlers with 4/24, supported by Mitchell Santner (2/16) and AM Ghazanfar (2/17). Jasprit Bumrah also ended a wicketless streak.

Tilak Varma earned Player of the Match for his match-defining knock, which helped MI register their biggest win of the season by runs.

Updated IPL 2026 Points Table After MI vs GT Match





Key Takeaways From Latest IPL 2026 Standings

The Unbeatable Kings: Led by Shreyas Iyer, Punjab Kings remain the only undefeated side this season. With 11 points and a towering Net Run Rate (NRR) of +1.420, they are comfortably placed at the top.

The Chase for Top 2: RCB and Rajasthan Royals are locked in a battle for the second spot with 8 points each, though RCB holds the edge thanks to a superior NRR.

Mumbai’s Resurgence: Before this match, MI was languishing at the bottom of the table. The 99-run margin gave their NRR a massive boost, lifting them above CSK and LSG.

GT’s Reality Check: Despite the heavy loss, Gujarat Titans stay at 6th place with 6 points. However, their NRR has taken a significant hit, dropping to -0.821, which could prove costly in the later stages of the tournament.

With the IPL 2026 league stage still in full swing, the race for playoff spots is heating up. PBKS look like title contenders, while teams like MI have shown they can bounce back strongly with individual brilliance.