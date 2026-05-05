IPL 2026 updated points table after MI vs LSG match: Mumbai Indians stay alive after 6-wicket win, Lucknow at 10th spot; RCB, CSK at...; check full standings

Mumbai Indians (MI) kept their slim Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 playoff hopes alive with a commanding six-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in a high-scoring encounter at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday May 4.

Chasing a formidable target of 229, MI rode on explosive opening knocks from Rohit Sharma (84 off 44) and Ryan Rickelton (83 off 32) to seal the win in just 18.4 overs.

The high-scoring encounter saw LSG post 228/5, powered by Nicholas Pooran's 63 and contributions from Mitchell Marsh and others. However, MI's aggressive chase, highlighted by a 143-run opening stand, proved decisive. Ryan Rickelton won the Player of the Match award for his blistering knock and fielding contributions.



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Updated IPL 2026 Points Table After MI vs LSG Match

After their commanding six-wicket victory over LSG, Mumbai India moved to 6 points from 10 matches but stayed in 9th place. The win snapped a losing streak and gave MI a slight boost in NRR, though their playoff path remains narrow - they need to win most remaining games and hope for favorable results elsewhere.

On the other hand, LSG remained rooted at the bottom with just 4 points from 9 matches (2 wins, 7 losses). Their sixth consecutive defeat has left them in a precarious "do-or-die" situation, with slim chances of qualifying for the playoffs.



MUMBAI INDIANS STAY ALIVE IN IPL 2026 pic.twitter.com/AutUbl5cRy — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 4, 2026

IPL 2026 Playoff Scenarios For All Teams

The Top Tier: Punjab Kings (PBKS) maintain their lead at the summit, while RCB, GT, RR and SRH are locked in a fierce battle for the second spot.

The Mid-Table Jam: CSK and DC sit on 8 points and are currently hovering outside the top four; their upcoming matches in IPL 2026 will be "virtual knockouts" to displace the likes of RR or GT from top-four.

Lower Half: MI and LSG are fighting an uphill battle; reaching the typical 14-point playoff threshold will require near-perfect performances from here.

Mumbai Indian's next matches include tough fixtures against RCB, PBKS, and KKR. On the other hand, LSG faces RCB and CSK in upcoming games. Overall, the race for the top four spots in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is heating up as the league stage nears its end.