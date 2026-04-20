IPL 2026 updated points table after PBKS vs LSG match: Unbeaten Punjab Kings on top, RCB at 2nd, MI at 10th spot, CSK at...; check full standings

Punjab Kings (PBKS) continued their unbeaten run in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 with a commanding 54-run victory over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 29 at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh on Monday, April 19.

After being invited to bat first, Punjab Kings posted a massive total of 254/7 in 20 overs, powered by explosive knocks from Priyansh Arya and Cooper Connolly, before restricting LSG to 200/5.

The dominant win of PBKS over LSG has solidified their position as the clear leaders of the IPL 2026 points table.



ALSO READ: Mumbai Indians' strongest predicted XI for IPL 2026 match against Gujarat Titans: Deepak Chahar OUT; Corbin Bosch IN; Rohit Sharma set to miss out; check full lineup

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Updated IPL 2026 Points Table (After PBKS vs LSG)

PBKS sits comfortably at the top of the table with 11 points from 6 matches, boasting a formidable Net Run Rate (NRR) of +1.420. On the other hand, the IPL giants - MI, KKR, and CSK - are scrambling at the bottom part of the points table.

Punjab Kings remain untouched at the top of the table



Who is going to dethrone them? #TATAIPL | #KhelBindaas pic.twitter.com/UVAWw7VeFl — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 19, 2026

Key Takeaways From Latest IPL 2026 Standings

PBKS Domination: With 5 wins and 1 no-result from 6 games, Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings remains unbeaten and leads by a comfortable 3-point margin. Their net run rate of +1.420 is the best in the tournament.

RCB Hold Steady: Royal Challengers Bengaluru stays in second with 8 points, just ahead of RR on NRR. They have strong recent form but suffered a loss to DC recently.

Mid-Table Congestion: SRH, DC, and GT are locked on 6 points. Any slip-ups here could see them drop out of the top-four race quickly.

Struggle Of The IPL Giants: CSK sits at 7th with 4 points from 6 games. On the other hand, LSG's loss has pushed them further down to 8th with a poor NRR. Kolkata Knight Riders finally broke their five-match losing streak by defeating Rajasthan Royals on Sunday, moving off the bottom spot to 9th.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians (MI) are currently languishing at the bottom of the IPL 2026 standings. With only one win in five matches, the five-time champions MI face an uphill battle to keep their playoff hopes alive.

What This Means For IPL 2026 Playoff Race

Punjab Kings look like genuine title contenders with their explosive batting and balanced squad. On the other hand, RCB and RR are breathing down their necks, but the real battle is intensifying in the middle order.

Meanwhile, teams like CSK and MI need to turn things around fast, while LSG will be desperate for wins to climb back into contention.

With the tournament approaching its midpoint, every match now carries massive weight for the bottom-half teams looking to break into the Top 4.