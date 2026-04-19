IPL 2026 Updated points table after RCB loss vs DC, CSK loss vs SRH: Check who holds Orange & Purple Cap

The bowling unit of Sunrisers Hyderabad delivered a strong performance to defend a competitive total, securing a 10-run victory over Chennai Super Kings. The foundation was laid by impressive half-centuries from Heinrich Klaasen and Abhishek Sharma, while Eshan Malinga starred with the ball, picking up three crucial wickets. Earlier on Saturday, Delhi Capitals registered a convincing six-wicket win over defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The chase was anchored by half-centuries from Tristan Stubbs and KL Rahul, while David Miller provided a late flourish with a quickfire 22 off 10 balls.

This marked RCB’s second defeat of the season, following their earlier loss to Rajasthan Royals. Despite the setback, Bhuvneshwar Kumar stood out with a three-wicket haul.

At the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Virat Kohli and Phil Salt gave RCB a solid start. However, regular wickets derailed their innings, restricting them to 175/8. Delhi’s bowlers Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, and Lungi Ngidi; claimed two wickets each to swing momentum decisively. On Friday, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Gujarat Titans edged past Kolkata Knight Riders by five wickets. Captain Shubman Gill led from the front with a brilliant 86 off 50 balls, guiding his side to chase down 181 with two balls to spare. The loss further extended KKR’s struggles this season.

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Updated IPL 2026 Points Table

(After SRH vs CSK match)

Punjab Kings – 9 pts

Royal Challengers Bengaluru – 8 pts

Rajasthan Royals – 8 pts

Sunrisers Hyderabad – 6 pts

Delhi Capitals – 6 pts

Gujarat Titans – 6 pts

Chennai Super Kings – 4 pts

Lucknow Super Giants – 4 pts

Mumbai Indians – 2 pts

Kolkata Knight Riders – 1 pt

Heinrich Klaasen has surged to the top of the batting leaderboard following the SRH vs CSK clash, moving past Shubman Gill.

Orange Cap Standings (Most Runs)

Heinrich Klaasen – 283 runs

Shubman Gill – 251 runs

Virat Kohli – 247 runs

Rajat Patidar – 230 runs

Ishan Kishan – 213 runs

Anshul Kamboj of the Chennai Super Kings took the lead in the wicket taking charts after the latest fixture.

Purple Cap Standings (Most Wickets)

Anshul Kamboj – 13 wickets

Prasidh Krishna – 11 wickets

Bhuvneshwar Kumar – 10 wickets

Prince Yadav – 9 wickets

Ravi Bishnoi – 9 wickets