IPL 2026 Updated Points Table after RR thrash LSG & ahead of MI vs CSK: Check Orange & Purple cap standings as New Star becomes highest wicket taker

A disciplined bowling display and a gritty lower-order batting effort powered the Rajasthan Royals to a commanding 40-run victory over the Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, on Wednesday, April 22, 2026. The result marked Rajasthan's fourth win of the season and pushed them to second place on the IPL 2026 standings, while Lucknow's misery deepened as they slipped further into the bottom half of the table with a catastrophic net run rate of -1.277.

IPL 2026 Updated Points Table

POS TEAM PL W L NR NRR PTS

1 Punjab Kings 6 5 0 1 1.420 11

2 Rajasthan Royals 7 5 2 0 0.790 10

3 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 6 4 2 0 1.171 8

4 Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 4 3 0 0.820 8

5 Delhi Capitals 5 3 2 0 0.310 6

6 Gujarat Titans 5 3 2 0 -0.821 6

7 Mumbai Indians 6 2 4 0 0.067 4

8 Chennai Super Kings 6 2 4 0 -0.780 4

9 Lucknow Super Giants 7 2 5 0 -1.277 4

10 Kolkata Knight Riders 7 1 5 1 -0.879 3

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Orange Cap Standings: Most Runs in IPL 2026

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi contributed 8 runs during the recent match, which was sufficient to move him past Virat Kohli into the fourth position.

POS PLAYER INNS RUNS SR

1 Abhishek Sharma (SRH) 7 323 215.33

2 Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) 6 283 144.38

3 Shubman Gill (GT) 5 265 151.42

4 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR) 7 254 220.86

5 Virat Kohli (RCB) 6 247 157.32

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Purple Cap Standings: Most Wickets in IPL 2026

Prince Yadav of Lucknow climbed to the peak of the wicket taking charts following Wednesday’s action. Meanwhile, Jofra Archer’s 3 wicket haul for Rajasthan propelled him into the top five.

POS PLAYER INNS WICKETS ECON

1 Prince Yadav (LSG) 7 13 8.38

2 Anshul Kamboj (CSK) 6 13 9.73

3 Eshan Malinga (SRH) 7 12 9.43

4 Prasidh Krishna (GT) 6 12 9.91

5 Jofra Archer (RR) 7 11

More on points table

Punjab Kings remain firmly at the top with 11 points and a dominant NRR of +1.420, having dropped only one game a No Result all season.

Rajasthan Royals bounced back brilliantly after their shock loss to KKR. With Jofra Archer firing, Jos Buttler's squad looks like the most complete side outside of Punjab.

RCB and SRH are locked on 8 points each at third and fourth. RCB hold a significantly better NRR (+1.171 vs +0.820), giving them a slight psychological edge.

Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans are tied on 6 points each at fifth and sixth, but GT's NRR is drastically inferior (-0.821), meaning they cannot afford to lose close matches.

MI and CSK are set to face each other on April 23a , match that both sides desperately need to win, given the logjam in the bottom half of the table.

LSG's situation is dire. Four consecutive losses, the worst NRR in the competition, and a captain under fire. Even a string of victories may not be enough to recover their run rate sufficiently for a playoff push.