IPL 2026 Updated Points table after Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's 78 dismantles RCB; Check latest standings of RR, RCB, SRH, PBKS, CSK, DC, MI, LSG, GT, KKR

Following a commanding six wicket triumph over Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati, Rajasthan Royals have strengthened their hold on the top spot of the IPL 2026 points table. In an intense match, the young sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi dominated the game with an incredible 78 runs from only 26 deliveries, guiding his team to overtake a challenging target of 202 with two overs remaining. This win represents the fourth straight victory for Rajasthan, maintaining their flawless undefeated streak.

Post RR vs RCB Match Developments

This outcome has firmly established Riyan Parag’s Rajasthan Royals in 1st place with 8 points across 4 games, marking them as the premier team this season. In contrast, this serves as a primary setback for Rajat Patidar’s RCB. Following a start to the season with two victories, this loss has caused them to drop slightly in the top tier competition, although they stay firm contenders in the top 4 with 4 points from 3 matches.

IPL 2026 Updated Points Table

Team Played Won Lost NR Pts NRR

RR 4 4 0 0 8 +2.055

PBKS 3 2 0 1 5 +0.637

RCB 3 2 1 0 4 +1.231

DC 3 2 1 0 4 +0.811

LSG 3 2 1 0 4 -0.359

SRH 3 1 2 0 2 +0.275

GT 3 1 2 0 2 -0.270

MI 3 1 2 0 2 -0.715

KKR 4 0 3 1 1 -1.315

CSK 3 0 3 0 0 -2.517

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Rajasthan Royals dominate with 4 wins, leading the table, while Punjab Kings remain unbeaten. RCB, DC, and LSG are mid-table with 2 wins each. Struggling sides include KKR and CSK at the bottom, with CSK yet to open their account and holding the worst net run rate so far.

Impact on RR and RCB Net Run Rate

Since RR completed the chase of over 200 runs in only 18 overs, their Net Run Rate (NRR) has climbed even higher, moving beyond their previous mark of +2.403. They now possess a significant statistical lead over other teams. Conversely, the NRR for RCB suffered a noticeable decline. After entering the contest with a league leading +2.501, the quick pace of the RR chase heavily reduced that advantage, though they still keep a positive rating that is superior to mid table sides like LSG and DC.

RR vs RCB Match Results

The Rajasthan Royals converted the ACA Stadium into a stronghold with a precise pursuit of the total. After choosing to bowl upon winning the toss, RR witnessed RCB record a solid 201/8. The RCB innings was led by captain Rajat Patidar, who contributed a steady 63 from 40 balls, while Virat Kohli added a typical quick 32. For the Royals, Jofra Archer and Ravi Bishnoi stood out as the top bowlers, each taking two wickets to stop a late scoring surge.

The pursuit of the target was largely dominated by one side. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi created total chaos during the powerplay, hitting 78 runs (including 7 sixes) to destroy the target. Dhruv Jurel subsequently took control, concluding the chase with a brilliant unbeaten 81 from 43 deliveries. Even with Krunal Pandya taking two wickets for RCB, the Royals reached 202/4 during the 18th over, securing a definitive victory for the leaders of the league.