IPL 2026 updated points table: GT jump to No. 1 spot after thrashing SRH by 82 runs, RCB, CSK at...; check full standings

Gujarat Titans delivered a clinical all-round performance to crush Sunrisers Hyderabad by a massive 82 runs in Match 56 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, May 12.

The dominant victory propelled Shubman Gill-led GT to the top of the standings with 16 points from 12 matches, dethroning Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). GT also became the first team this season to reach the 16-point milestone.



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Match Summary: A Tale Of Two Halves

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After being put in to bat, Gujarat Titans posted a competitive 168/5 in 20 overs. The innings was anchored by a resilient Sai Sudharsan (61 off 44) and a vital half-century from Washington Sundar (50 off 33). Despite early wobbles, the pair's 104-run partnership proved to be the bedrock of the GT total.

What followed was a catastrophic collapse for the Sunrisers. Chasing 169, SRH was bundled out for a mere 86 runs in 14.5 overs - their lowest-ever total in IPL history.

The Pace Blitz: Kagiso Rabada (3/28) and Jason Holder (3/20) tore through the SRH top and middle order.

The Finish: Rashid Khan claimed the final wicket to seal the massive victory and a significant boost to GT's Net Run Rate (NRR).

Updated IPL 2026 Points Table After SRH vs GT Match

The dominant victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad propelled Gujarat Titans to the top, displacing the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

CAPTAIN SHUBMAN GILL ERA - GT IS TOP OF THE POINTS TABLE



- Great news for Team India in 2027 World Cup. pic.twitter.com/spduU4UEYA — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 12, 2026

IPL 2026 Playoff Scenarios: The Race Tightens

Gujarat Titans: With 16 points, GT has one foot in the playoffs. One more win in their final two games will likely secure a Top 2 finish.

SRH's Struggles: The loss dents SRH's playoff hopes significantly. They sit on 14 points but have a tougher remaining schedule and must win their next two matches convincingly to stay alive.

RCB & CSK: Royal Challengers Bengaluru remains in a strong position at No. 2 with a game in hand and a superior NRR. Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings sits at No. 5, needing to win at least two of their remaining three matches to stay in contention for the top four.

Elimination: Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants have officially been eliminated from the playoff race, sitting at the bottom of the table with only 6 points each.

The action now moves to Raipur, where RCB takes on KKR in a high-stakes IPL 2026 encounter that could further shake up the top four.