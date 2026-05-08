IPL 2026 updated points table: LSG stay alive with win over RCB; Prince Yadav jumps to 3rd spot in Purple Cap race; check full standings, orange cap & more

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) snapped a six-match losing streak with a hard-fought 9-run victory (DLS method) over defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in a rain-affected thriller at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on Thursday, May 8.

Mitchell Marsh’s explosive century and a match-defining spell from uncapped pacer Prince Yadav powered LSG to their third win of the season, keeping their slim IPL 2026 playoff hopes alive despite remaining at the bottom of the table.



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RCB vs LSG IPL 2026 Match Summary

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The RCB vs LSG IPL 2026 match was reduced to 19 overs per side due to rain. After being invited to bat first, LSG posted a formidable 209/3, led by Mitchell Marsh’s blistering 111 off 56 balls. Nicholas Pooran (38 off 23) and captain Rishabh Pant (32 not out off 10) contributed quick cameos to boost the total.

RCB, chasing a revised target of 213, reached 203/6 in their 19 overs. Rajat Patidar scored a half-century (61 off 31), and Tim David provided a late blitz with 40 off 17, but it wasn’t enough.

Prince Yadav starred with the ball, claiming 3/33 in four overs, including the crucial wicket of Virat Kohli who was dismissed for a duck.

Updated IPL 2026 Points Table

LSG's thrilling win over RCB gave them 6 points from 10 matches but did little to improve their net run rate significantly. They sit 10th, level on points with Mumbai Indians but behind on NRR. On the other hand RCB stayed third with 12 points from 10 matches. Sunrisers Hyderabad currently lead the pack after Match 50 with 14 points in 11 matches.

IPL 2026 POINTS TABLE IS GETTING CLOSE - NO ONE CAN PREDICT THE TOP 2 pic.twitter.com/6NX4nmz7QS — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 7, 2026

Notably, LSG's chances for IPL 2026 playoff remain slim, but this victory provides crucial momentum heading into their remaining fixtures.

Orange Cap Race (Most Runs)

Despite the high-scoring game at Ekana, Heinrich Klaasen maintains his hold on the Orange Cap. RCB's Virat Kohli remains in the top 10 but failed to add to his tally after a rare duck against LSG.

1. Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) - 494 runs

2. Abhishek Sharma (SRH) - 475 runs

3. KL Rahul (DC) - 445 runs

4. Ishan Kishan (SRH) - 409 runs

5. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR) - 404 runs

Purple Cap Race (Most Wickets)

Young LSG pacer Prince Yadav continues his dream IPL season. Prince's three-wicket haul aginst RCB propelled him to third place with 16 wickets in 10 matches at an economy of around 8.08. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB) holds the lead despite going wicketless in this game.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB) - 17 wickets

Anshul Kamboj (CSK) - 17 wickets

Prince Yadav (LSG) - 16 wickets

Kagiso Rabada (GT) - 16 wickets

Eshan Malinga (SRH) - 16 wickets

Prince Yadav, a breakout star this season, has been instrumental for LSG with his variations and ability to strike in the middle overs.

What's Next?

LSG's win over RCB keeps the IPL 2026 playoff race intriguing, especially in the middle order of the table. Rishabh Pant-led LSG will look to build on this momentum, while RCB will aim to bounce back strongly to secure a top-four spot.

The action moves to Delhi as Kolkata Knight Riders take on Delhi Capitals in Match 51 of the IPL 2026 season at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on Friday.