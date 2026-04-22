IPL 2026 Updated Points Table, Orange Cap & Purple Cap Standings Revealed after SRH vs DC: Abhishek Sharma's carnage takes DC by storm

Following the latest action in the 2026 Indian Premier League, the points table has seen a significant shift after Sunrisers Hyderabad secured a 47 run victory over the Delhi Capitals at their home ground. This win was fueled by a remarkable batting performance from Abhishek Sharma and a decisive four wicket haul by Eshan Malinga. With this result, SRH has climbed into third place as the third team to reach eight points this season. While they currently hold that spot, they have played more matches than the teams surrounding them. SRH has completed seven games, whereas Royal Challengers Bengaluru has played six and Rajasthan Royals has played only five.

Conversely, the Delhi Capitals remain in fifth place with six points from their five matches. Their net run rate took a hit following the loss and now stands at 0.310, while Sunrisers Hyderabad saw their NRR improve to 0.820.

IPL 2026 Updated Points Table

POS TEAM PL W L NR NRR PTS

1 Punjab Kings 6 5 0 1 1.420 11

2 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 6 4 2 0 1.171 8

3 Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 4 3 0 0.820 8

4 Rajasthan Royals 5 4 1 1 0.889 8

5 Delhi Capitals 5 3 2 0 0.310 6

6 Gujarat Titans 5 3 2 0 -0.821 6

7 Mumbai Indians 6 2 4 0 0.067 4

8 Chennai Super Kings 6 2 4 0 -0.780 4

9 Lucknow Super Giants 6 2 4 0 -1.173 4

10 Kolkata Knight Riders 7 1 5 1 -0.879 3

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TOP RUN SCORERS IN IPL 2026

Orange Cap Race (Most Runs)

Abhishek Sharma made a massive leap in the rankings, moving from outside the top five to the very top of the list. In doing so, he took the Orange Cap from his teammate, Heinrich Klaasen.

POS PLAYER INNS RUNS SR

1 Abhishek Sharma (SRH) 7 323 215.33

2 Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) 6 283 144.38

3 Shubman Gill (GT) 5 265 151.42

4 Virat Kohli (RCB) 6 247 157.32

5 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR) 6 246 236.53

Purple Cap Race (Most Wickets)

Eshan Malinga has surged to second place in the wicket taking charts, while Anshul Kamboj maintains his lead at the top.

POS PLAYER INNS WICKETS ECON

1 Anshul Kamboj (CSK) 6 13 9.73

2 Eshan Malinga (SRH) 7 12 9.43

3 Prasidh Krishna (GT) 6 12 9.91

4 Prince Yadav (LSG) 6 11 8.59

5 Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH) 6 10 8.33

SRH vs DC

On a flat pitch in Uppal, Abhishek Sharma dominated the Delhi Capitals' bowling unit, striking an unbeaten 135 runs off 68 balls. His aggressive innings featured 10 fours and 10 sixes, allowing Sunrisers Hyderabad to reach an imposing total of 242 for 2.

Although the target was steep, Delhi Capitals appeared competitive at 107 for 1. However, the momentum shifted dramatically as Eshan Malinga, finishing with figures of 4/32 in 4 overs, and Sakib Hussain, who took 1/29 in 4 overs, triggered a middle order collapse that saw DC fall to 107 for 4. The Capitals never regained their footing. Ultimately, the team led by Axar Patel reached only 195 for 9, resulting in a comprehensive win for SRH and strengthening their standing in the league.

LSG will battle against Rajasthan Royals today.